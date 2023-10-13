Prime Day may have come and gone, but we still found some fantastic deals on Microsoft laptops over at Best Buy. These are some solid discounts right here and you really should take a look at them if you're on the lookout for a laptop.

Best Buy's Microsoft Sale will last for three days so you can grab your favorite model by the end the week. The sale ends on October 15th, 2023, at 11:59 PM CT.

Best Microsoft Surface deals at Best Buy

Microsoft / Pocket-Lint Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (Wi-Fi) $1200 $1600 Save $400 The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is the ultimate device for anyone in need of versatility, power and portability and it's $400 off right now, which means it's available for its best price. With its 13” display, you can enjoy a virtually edge-to-edge touchscreen designed for Windows 11 and pen inputs with high resolution. The 256GB internal storage provides ample space to store your essential files. It also features an Intel Core i7 processor, delivering a blazing-fast performance, perfect for multitasking or gaming. The adjustable built-in Kickstand and Surface Slim Pen 2 make it easy to set up anywhere, so you can work from anywhere. With its Thunderbolt 4 ports, you can easily dock to high-powered displays, charge accessories, or transfer files in no time. $1200 at Best Buy

Microsoft / Pocket-Lint Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 $950 $1200 Save $250 Looking for a sleek and powerful laptop that can handle all your multitasking needs? Look no further than the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, now on sale for $350 off. With a vibrant PixelSense touchscreen and an Intel Core i5 processor, this laptop is perfect for getting work done on the go. And with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, you'll have plenty of storage and power for all your favorite apps and programs. Plus, with up to 18 hours of battery life and built-in technology to enhance your video calls, this laptop is perfect for both work and play. $950 at Best Buy