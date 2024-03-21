On March 21, 2024, Microsoft announced two new AI-powered laptops aimed at business professionals: the Surface Laptop 6 for Business and the Surface Pro 10 for Business. At the same time, Microsoft announced their line of adaptive accessories, all of which are compatible with the new Surface PCs and are available for corporate and business accounts for the first time.

The star of the show, however, is the new Copilot key on the Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Pro keyboards.

Both of these devices are optimized for Microsoft Copilot, offering seamless access to advanced AI features at the touch of a button, but which model is superior? Let’s look at how the Surface Laptop 6 for Business and Surface Pro 10 for Business stack up side by side. Keep in mind, we expect Microsoft to announce the consumer versions of both laptops later this year, possibly with Qualcomm processors, but we'll likely know more after Microsoft Build in May.

Pricing, availability, and specs

The Laptop 6 is more powerful than the Pro 10

The Surface Laptop 6 is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra H-Series processors, while the Pro 10 is equipped with slightly less powerful Ultra U-Series processors. Performance-wise, the Surface Laptop 6 boasts twice the speed of its predecessor, while the Surface Pro 10 achieves up to 53% faster speeds than the Pro 9.

Both devices start at $1,199 for the base model, with pricing going all the way up to $1,999 for the Surface Pro 10 or $2,799 for the Surface Laptop 6. Pre-orders for the Surface Pro 10 for Business and the Surface Laptop 6 for Business are now open, and begin shipping to customers on April 9, 2024. To find out more and reserve your devices today, you can visit the Microsoft Store or go to Surface.com/Business to locate an authorized reseller.



Surface Pro 10 for Business Surface Laptop 6 Operating System Windows 11 pro Windows 11 CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 (135U) or Intel Core Ultra 7 (165U) Intel Core Ultra 5 (135H) & 7 (165H RAM 8GB / 64GB 8GB / 16GB / 32GB / 64GB Storage 256 / 512GB / 1TB 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Battery 48W 47 Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 13-inch, 2800x1920 13.5 or 15-inch PixelSense Display Camera 1440p Quad HD front-facing, 10.5MP Ultra HD rear-facing 1080p front-facing Ports 2 x USB-C, Surface Connect USB-C, USB-A, Surface Connect, Headphone jack Dimensions 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inch 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.66 inches Weight 1.94 lbs 3.06 lbs Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) / Bluetooth 5.3

Design and display

The Laptop 6 comes in two sizes

The Laptop 6 and Pro 10 feature the same PixelSense display optimized for touch navigation and reduced glare. Whether indoors or outdoors, the display delivers exceptional visuals under various lighting conditions. It's 33% brighter than previous Surface screens with improved contrast and anti-reflective coating.

Along with the Pro 10, Microsoft has also introduced the first-ever Surface Pro Keyboard with a bold keyset and brighter backlight, enhancing readability and reducing eye strain. This brings the Pro keyboard up to the same quality as the Surface Laptop.

With the Laptop 6, you can choose between a 13.5-inch or 15-inch screen. The Pro 10, on the other hand, comes in just one size (13 inches). The 15-inch Laptop 6 has an extra USB-C port in addition to a USB-A port, while the Pro 10 comes with two USB-C ports by default. The Pro 10 is a whole pound lighter than the Laptop 6, but both are very portable. It's important to note that the Pro 10 lacks a USB-A port and a headphone jack.

Performance upgrades and similarities

The Pro 10 boasts a better camera. Both offer top-grade security

The Surface Pro 10 features a new Ultrawide Studio Camera, offering the widest field of view ever seen on a Windows 2-in-1 or laptop. With video capture in 1440p and AI-powered Windows Studio Effects, the camera ensures optimal framing and appearance during video calls. Additionally, enhanced security measures include Enhanced Sign-in Security enabled by default and a new NFC reader for convenient authentication with NFC security keys like YubiKey 5C NFC, rather than passwords.

Enhanced Sign-in Security enabled by default and a new NFC reader for convenient authentication with NFC security keys like YubiKey 5C NFC, rather than passwords.

On the Laptop 6, the upgraded camera captures 1080p video and utilizes AI-driven Windows Studio Effects for enhanced video call appearances. In the US and Canada, the 15-inch Surface Laptop 6 offers options with an integrated smart card reader, catering to secure industries such as government agencies and financial services. Both Surface PCs support numerous accessories, including protective cases and the ViewSonic ColorPro 4K Monitor.

Battery life comparison

Work up to 19 hours without recharge

When it comes to battery longevity, the Surface Laptop 6 and Pro 10 are evenly matched. Battery life can vary based on usage and configuration, but both devices support fast charging and offer up to 19 hours of battery life.

The 13.5-inch Laptop 6 will get 18.5 hours of battery for those keeping score at home. The smaller Laptop 6 comes with a 39W power adapter, while the 15-inch model comes with a 65W adapter. The Pro 10 comes with a 45W power supply.

Software and other features

The first Surface PCs made for Copilot

Integration with AI brings benefits such as Windows Studio Effects and Live Captions, as well as opportunities for businesses and developers to create their own AI applications and experiences. The new Copilot key streamlines the process, allowing users to quickly schedule meetings, retrieve documents, analyze websites, and more using natural voice commands.

Additionally, both Surfaces support touch gestures and handwritten input using the Surface Slim Pen. In Microsoft 365 applications like OneNote, Copilot utilizes AI to analyze handwritten notes.

Copilot for Microsoft 365 is available separately and requires a qualifying volume license or subscription. When Copilot for Windows is unavailable, pressing the Copilot key will launch Windows Search.

The bottom line: Which Microsoft Surface is better?

The Laptop 6 is more powerful, the Pro 10 is more portable

Microsoft's newest AI-powered computers are evenly matched in most ways, but the Surface Laptop 6 edges out the Surface Pro 10 thanks to its faster processors and multiple display options. It's a powerful laptop that's going to power through nearly any task you throw at it, all in multiple sizes.

That said, if you want a more portable device that also functions as a tablet, then the Pro 10 might be a better fit for you. It's ultraportable, and, eventually, will come with 5G connectivity as an option. The Surface Pro has always been the ultimate 2-in-1 laptop, and the Pro 10 for Business appears to move that needle forward once again.