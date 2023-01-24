For the next generation of Microsoft foldable, rumours are swirling about a pretty drastic design change. Here's everything that we've learned so far.

The Surface Duo phones are something of an oddity in Surface lineup, being Microsoft's only Android devices, and sitting somewhere between a smartphone and a notebook computer.

They've garnered a bit of a cult following, as even though the design has its flaws, these devices are capable little productivity machines - and there's nothing else quite like them on the market.

Microsoft Surface Duo 3: Will it be a true-foldable?

Microsoft's Surface Duo devices have historically taken a different approach to the foldable phone. Instead of utilising foldable OLED panels, Microsoft's offerings have been dual-screen affairs, joined by a hinge.

There are benefits and shortcomings to each approach. Obviously, with two screens, you don't have to worry about a crease, and since they can be glass-fronted, durability is much better, too.

However, the rest of the industry is pushing true-foldable designs, and as a result, software optimisation is getting better and better.

The main complaint users have had about the Surface Duo devices is that so few apps are optimised to use the format effectively, and are often buggy when they do support the format.

So far, the rumours are pointing to the third-generation Surface Duo device switching to a foldable display, and to us, the move makes a lot of sense. Even if we're quite keen on the original two-screen design.

A report from Windows Central suggests that Microsoft had essentially finalised the design of a dual-screen Surface Duo 3. However, it now seems that the dual-screen design has been scrapped, with the company focusing its efforts on a true foldable instead.

There are also a number of Microsoft patents for single-screen 360-hinge devices, but Windows Central says these designs won't be used on the upcoming foldable. Instead, it will likely feature a 180-degree hinge with an interior and exterior display, just like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Duo 3: What will it be called?

If the rumours prove true, it's very possible that the third-generation foldable won't be called the Surface Duo 3. After all, the Duo name suggests two screens side by side.

Of course, if it has an interior and exterior display, that's still two screens - so the Duo name wouldn't be too out of place. But, we think it's more likely that Microsoft will be keen to differentiate the new model from its previous efforts - which typically saw middling reviews.

There's not much to go on at this stage, but if we were to hazard a guess, the Microsoft Surface Fold has a nice ring to it.

Microsoft Surface Duo 3: When will it be released?

Microsoft usually launches its Surface devices in the fall. The Surface Duo was launched in September 2020 and the Surface Duo 2 was launched in 2021.

In 2022, however, there was no new Surface Duo device. Instead, Microsoft put its efforts into refining the software and delivering numerous updates to the Surface Duo 2.

Speculation from Forbes suggests that we're now looking at a bi-annual product launch strategy, which would mean that the next device launches in fall 2023.

However, the aforementioned Windows Central report, which claims a finalised Surface Duo 3 design was scrapped, suggests we'll have much longer to wait - and that a fall 2024 launch is more likely.

Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Duo 3: How much will it cost?

At this stage, with little known about the hardware or the design, it's impossible to say how much the device will cost.

However, looking at the previous models may help us get a ballpark idea. The Microsoft Surface Duo launched at $1,399 / £1,349 while the Duo 2 came in at $1,499 / £1,349.

If the new device opts for a design more in line with Samsung's Z Fold 4, then it may see a similar MSRP, the Fold 4 carries an MSRP of $1,799 / £1,649.

Microsoft Surface Duo 3: What's happened so far?

January 10 2023: Microsoft's next foldable might actually have a foldable screen this time

Microsoft has reportedly ditched the dual-screen Surface Duo 3 in favour of something more bendy.