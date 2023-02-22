Microsoft has signed two 10-year deals in an attempt to try and get its Activision Blizzard deal pushed through.

With Microsoft trying desperately trying to get its Activision Blizzard deal over the line amid mounting pushback from international antitrust regulators, the company announced a pair of decade-long deals to help assuage fears.

The first deal was announced by Microsoft president Brad Smith on Twitter, saying that the company will "bring Xbox games to Nintendo's gamers," before adding that Activision titles like Call of Duty will be included.

That was followed by a tweet by Xbox chief Phil Spender who said that Microsoft had signed another 10-year deal, this time with Nvidia. Under the agreement, Microsoft will bring Xbox PC games to the GeForce Now game streaming service. The tweet continued, saying that would include "Activision Blizzard PC titles, including COD, following the acquisition."

The focus on Call of Duty is notable given the fact that's the game that some of the antitrust concerns continue to revolve around. Some are worried that Microsoft's buyout of Activision Blizzard would mean that games like the Call of Duty franchise would become Xbox-only affairs. These deals are designed to show that isn't the case, although regulators are taking some convincing.

As a result of the Nvidia deal, the company has now also come out to back the Activision Blizzard buyout. "The partnership delivers increased choice to gamers and resolves Nvidia's concerns wth Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard," Nvidia said via a statement seen by Eurogamer. "Nvidia is therefore offering its full support for regulatory approval of the acquisition."

Microsoft has so far been unable to sign a similar deal with Sony and PlayStation, although it isn't for the lack of trying.