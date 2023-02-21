Microsoft has reportedly been working on rebuilding its Teams suite for years, with the aim of the game being a refocus on performance and resource management. The first preview of the work Microsoft has been doing is expected to roll out within weeks.

Microsoft is reportedly calling the new product Teams 2.0 or 2.1 internally, which might give you a feel for how big these changes are.

The Verge reports, citing unnamed sources familiar with Microsoft's plans, that the updated Teams client "should use 50 percent less memory, tax the CPU less, and result in better battery life on laptops." That last one is key for people who happen to be trying to use Teams on aging work laptops. Laptops that likely didn't have great battery life to start with even before their company's IT departments started installing their monitoring and security tools.

Some of the changes that Microsoft has made were already released as part of the updated Teams experience on Windows 11, but only for individuals. Anyone using Teams as part of a business continued to use the older version of the client due to the amount of work required to implement Microsoft's changes.

Those changes reportedly include moving Teams away from Electron. Microsoft will instead use its own Edge Webview2 technology, while the React Javascript library will also help ensure that the Teams client continues to improve "in the coming months."

All of this will of course be music to the ears of anyone whose laptop battery has succumbed to their workload. There's no word yet on when the final, updated Teams will be rolled out to the world at large. But Microsoft is said to have designs on shipping a preview version in late March. And in typical business-critical fashion, there'll be a switch that rolls everyone back to the older Teams client should the need arise.