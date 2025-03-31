Summary With Windows Insider Preview Build 26120.3653 in the beta channel, Microsoft is testing out a refreshed design for its infamous Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) interface.

Interestingly, this update sees Microsoft remove the blue coloring altogether, in favor of a black screen of death.

This rejuvenated stop error screen might be a sign of additional Windows 11 visual refreshes to come in the near future.

In an all-new Windows Insider program beta build seeded by Microsoft , the company has begun the rollout of a visual refresh to its famous Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) interface.

"We’re previewing a new, more streamlined UI for unexpected restarts which better aligns with Windows 11 design principles and supports our goal of getting users back into productivity as fast as possible. We’ve simplified your experience while preserving the technical information on the screen," says Microsoft in a blog post.

Alongside the obvious switch from the iconic blue background color to a more neutral black tone, other design changes include the removal of the QR code and the sad face emoticon, as well as the centering of the text displayed on screen.

The Blue Screen of Death, known more formally as the "system stop error screen" or the "UI for unexpected restarts," is a well-known staple of the Windows operating system. It appears whenever there's been a critical error within the system, and it's been a part of the OS going as far back as the very first version of Windows from the mid-1980s.

While a fairly uncommon screen to encounter these days, it wasn't unusual to run into the Blue Screen of Death back in the earlier days of consumer-facing Windows releases (think: the crash-prone Windows Millennium Edition from the year 2000).

Say hello to the Black Screen of Death

Could this be a sign of more Windows 11 visual refreshes to come?

Since the release of Windows 11 in 2021, Microsoft has made a concerted effort to modernize and rejuvenate legacy interface elements within its flagship desktop operating system. The company's visual revitalization efforts follow a set of design principles that fall under the Microsoft Fluent 2 Design System.

The transition of user interface elements from the legacy Win32 style to the more modern 'Fluent' variety has been occurring at a rather slow pace, and many surfaces remain untouched since the Windows 8 days or earlier.