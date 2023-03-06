Not only is Microsoft Outlook now free to use, but it's also been built with Apple silicon in mind as well.

Microsoft Outlook is now completely free for macOS users, meaning they no longer have to pay for a Microsoft 365 subscription just to use the app to manage their mail.

The news comes as Microsoft also announced that the updated Outlook has been built with Apple silicon in mind. That means that Outlook will now function as a native app on Macs that are powered by Apple's in-house M1 and M2-series chips.

By making Outlook an Apple silicon-native app Microsoft has ensured that it will be as performant as possible on Apple's latest Macs. The app should now also be kinder on battery life as well, all while also working on older Macs that have Intel chips inside - we're looking at you, Mac Pro.

Microsoft also announced that it has built Handoff support into the new Mac version of Outlook. That means that people using Outlook on iPhones and iPads can now start writing an email on one device and then pick up where they left off on another.

Alongside those changes, Microsoft also teased new Outlook Profiles. The company says that they will then tie into Apple's Focus modes, allowing people to block notifications from specific email accounts when a Focus mode has been enabled. That can be super useful when people want to stop receiving work emails on the weekend, for example.

There are yet more tweaks in this new version of Outlook and you can learn all about the new app in Microsoft's announcement post. The newly-free Outlook can also be downloaded from the Mac App Store right now, and we'd definitely suggest taking it for a spin if you're in need of a new mail client. If you're already using Outlook on your iPhone or iPad, getting the app on your Mac now makes more sense than ever. And what's more, you won't have to pay a penny either.