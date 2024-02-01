Whether you have a Mac or a Windows computer, the Microsoft Office suite includes all the essential apps you need to maximize your online productivity, like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, as well as a few others. Luckily, it's only a one-time purchase for a lifetime license to the software, and to make things even sweeter, Microsoft Office 2019 is currently 86% off, meaning you'll get lifelong access for just $30.

The deal is available for both Mac and Windows, although the exact apps included vary a smidge, depending on your operating system. We're going to break down what's included in each version, so you can understand why this is such a worthwhile deal for both Mac and PC owners.

Related Did your Windows 11 taskbar just disappear? Here's why and how to fix it The Windows 11 taskbar is a vital part of everyone's workflow. But it can go missing sometimes. Here's how to troubleshoot and restore it.

What should you get this Office deal?

Microsoft Office 2019 for Mac

Even though it's an older version of the software, the performance is still fast and smooth across the applications. Collectively, Microsoft Office 2019 lets you produce, revise, and organize documents, slideshow presentations, databases, emails, and PowerPoint spreadsheets. For Mac computers, the Home & Business package also includes Teams, which is an extremely useful application for connecting with coworkers, relatives, and other collaborators.

Microsoft Office 2019 for Mac $30 $229 Save $199 With the Microsoft Office Home & Business license, you can install the 2019 versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote on a single Mac computer -- for just $30. Delivery and download is practically instant, which means you can start tackling your to-do list sooner. Plus, you'll have lifelong access to the apps without any additional or recurring fees. $30 at StackSocial

Best of all, there are no additional subscription fees, like with Microsoft 365 plans. Just a one and done payment for unlimited, lifetime access, which makes it an even greater bargain.

Microsoft Office 2019 for Windows

Similarly, the Microsoft Office 2019 deal for Windows is just as impressive. The only difference is that the Professional Plus version for Windows includes Publisher and Access in place of Teams. Otherwise, you'll get the same core Microsoft applications: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OutLook, and OneNote. It's a comprehensive software package that'll boost your productivity across the entire workflow process, ranging from product creation and revision to data analysis and communication.

Microsoft Office 2019 for Windows $30 $229 Save $199 The Microsoft Office Professional Plus package for Windows comes with the 2019 versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access, all for just $30. The software can only be downloaded and installed on a single Windows computer, but your access lasts for a lifetime. $30 at StackSocial

With no extra subscription fees, you're getting a lot of features and functionality for just $30, which is why it's worth the investment.