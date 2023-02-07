Microsoft is holding a media special event but it hasn't told anyone what it will be about.

The event, which will see members of the press attend an in-person gathering at Microsoft's Redmond headquarters in Washington, will kick off at 10am local time.

But as Windows Central points out, Microsoft has so far refused to tell anyone what the event is about or what it intends to announce while it has the eyes of the world upon it. However, there are already some suggestions that the event will centre around Microsoft's push into AI.

That's based on Microsoft's new focus on bringing the power of AI to bear on a number of its other products which itself comes after the company spent a whopping $10 billion on a deal that will see it work with OpenAI. If that name rings a bell it's likely because OpenAI is responsible for ChatGPT, an AI that has taken the internet by storm in recent weeks.

"A new version of Microsoft Bing with ChatGPT integration briefly went live for some users before being switched off late last week," Windows Central notes, adding that it's likely that the search engine will be at least part of what this event is all about.

At this point, almost anything is a possibility, especially if Microsoft intends to use AI wherever and whenever it can. Microsoft has plenty of other services and software beyond Bing that could use AI in some fashion, including its Xbox brand. But with the event now just hours away we can at least rest easy that we won't be left wondering for too much longer.

Microsoft's AI focus has already seen it create one that is capable of recreating someone's voice from just three seconds of sample audio.