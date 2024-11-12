Key Takeaways Microsoft is ending support for Windows Mail, Calendar & People apps on Dec 31st.

Users should migrate to the new Outlook app before the end of the year.

The new Outlook app can be accessed through Windows Mail by toggling "Try the new Outlook".

Microsoft has been hard at work recently refining the Windows 11 experience, especially with the release of Microsoft Copilot+ PCs. But, if you still use the classic Windows Mail app, I've got disappointing news for you.

Microsoft is set to end support for it's Windows Mail, Calendar and People apps at the end of the year. In recent months, Microsoft has begun to move users over to the new Outlook for Windows app which will replace them. Microsoft is set to end its support of these aforementioned apps as of December 31st.

I'm one of those users who have migrated over, so now whenever I open the Windows Mail app, it automatically opens Outlook instead.

Microsoft wants users to migrate to its new Outlook app

The Outlook app is a more streamlined experience

Pocket-lint / Microsoft

If you're still using the old Windows Mail app, you can try the new Outlook app now by sliding the toggle that says Try the new Outlook in the upper-right corner of the mail app. I switched over to it earlier this year and have enjoyed my experience with it thus far. It's essentially just taking the Outlook web experience and turning it into an app instead.

You can access your calendar and contacts through the new app via the sidebar on the left. If you have Microsoft 365, it's an easy way to access all the benefits of your subscription too, like Word, PowerPoint or Excel. You can unify your email inbox too and view emails from multiple providers all in one place. So, if you have a Gmail or Yahoo account, you could add that to your Outlook app also.

The Outlook for Windows app officially entered its generally available stage this past August. For more information on Microsoft's timeline and overall migration plan for the new Outlook app, you can checkout Microsoft's site.