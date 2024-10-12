Key Takeaways Google Chrome is the most popular browser, known for simplicity and leadership in extensions.

Microsoft Edge, based on Chromium, offers unique features for enthusiasts and power users.

Chrome's hassle-free approach suits those who prefer a no-frills browser experience.

Web browsers are our gateway to the internet and probably one of our most-used apps. While always popular, their use has skyrocketed with the advent of web-based apps and cloud storage because they offer the same functionality as PC-based programs without requiring downloads or installations.

Related I use these 7 Google Chrome extensions to improve my productivity Take advantage of Google's vast ecosystem and upgrade your Chrome browser with these seven productivity extensions.

Modern browsers have evolved into fully-fledged productivity tools with many extensions and AI tools to enhance their capabilities. They also offer built-in password managers and can synchronize across your laptops and phones so you can access your browsing history and favorites anywhere.

Simply put, Google Chrome has the lion's share of the market because of its simplicity, but Edge has some unique features that make it worthwhile.

After extensive use, I've compared Google Chrome directly to Microsoft's Edge to see which of these popular browsers is best. And simply put, Google Chrome has the lion's share of the market because of its simplicity, but Edge has some unique features that make it worthwhile. Read on for more.

Google Chrome Love it or hate it, Google Chrome is the biggest web browser in the world. The app features personalized news articles, quick links to your favourite sites, downloads, Google Search and more. See at Google Play Store

Microsoft Edge Microsoft Edge is the preinstalled browser on Windows 11. It's built on the same Chromium platform as Google Chrome and can access the same extensions. See at Microsoft

Both apps are free to download and work on most devices. Microsoft Edge is the default Windows 11 browser and is also available as a downloadable app on Android phones and Chromebooks. On the other hand, Google Chrome is the preinstalled browser on Android devices, and it's also the most popular browser on Windows computers despite being a third-party app.

Microsoft's Internet Explorer was once the world's dominant web browser. However, by the early 2010s, it had become outdated and couldn't compete with Google Chrome, which was still considered the new kid on the block. The company released Edge in 2025 as part of the Windows 10 and Xbox One rollouts to modernize things and reclaim its market share.

The first iteration of Edge, based on Microsoft's EdgeHTML engine, didn't resonate with customers and was scrapped just five years later. The new Edge, released in 2020, marked a shift away from the EdgeHTML engine to the open-source Chromium, developed by Google. Shifting the new engine brought massive benefits, like access to Chrome extensions, improved compatibility with most devices, and a common web standard for developers to follow.

While nowhere as popular as Chrome, Edge is making inroads and has numerous fans thanks to its advanced user options and Microsoft Co-Pilot AI integration. At the time of writing, Edge's market share is estimated to be between five and seven percent, depending on the sources, but it is growing in certain territories.

Chrome is America's most popular browser, with a 49% market share, followed by Apple's Safari at around 32%. However, this wasn't always the case, and Chrome fought an uphill battle against heavyweights Apple and Microsoft to become the preferred choice on their devices.

The first version of Chrome was released for Windows in 2008, followed by Linux and macOS versions in 2009. It runs on Google's Chromium engine, which was initially based on Apple's Webkit Engine, but now runs on the inhouse Blink engine as its foundation.

Chrome is known for having a simple yet effective layout and accurate searches from its search engine. It pioneered features that most browsers later adopted, like combining the search box and address bar and the New Tab feature to manage your open websites. Chrome was also the first browser to introduce bookmark syncing across devices and extensions to enhance its functionality.

Performance tests to see how they run

Benchmarks for speed, rendering, and other functions