Around the world, most people prefer to use Google Chrome as their default browser. It's one of the most popular because it's baked into Chromebooks and has the Google Suite built into it, making it simple to use for both personal and professional affairs. Safari is the second most popular option, mostly because it is the pre-installed browser in Apple's macOS and on iPhones and iPads. But neither of those browsers are my preferred hub, for a few reasons.

I prefer Microsoft Edge because of how it takes care of my current needs and looks to the future. Sure, it's a personal preference that has a lot to do with my work and preferred ecosystem, but Microsoft Edge has some unique features that set it apart from its competitors.

Here's why I prefer Microsoft Edge to Chrome and Safari. Did I mention it has AI built in?

It has strong security measures

Edge features intelligent protections

One of the reasons I'm such a fan of Microsoft Edge is its safety features. Whether you're using a MacBook, a PC, a phone, or a tablet, Edge delivers additional security on top of what your device already has.

It offers Microsoft Defender Smartscreen, which provides additional security against malware attacks and phishing scams while you're browsing. Edge has its own VPN built in, Edge Secure Network, that can be enabled to block your location from hackers and keep your connection more secure.

If you store your passwords in your browser like I do because you have hundreds that you just can't keep track of, Edge will not only tell you if you're using a password across multiple sites but also let you know if any of them have been breached. It can also store your payment information, so you don't have to re-enter it every time you make a purchase. Autofill features save time by quickly entering sensitive details when you need them, and for work, Edge even lets IT departments enforce company security policies.

Microsoft integrations across the browser

It makes work life a lot easier

As I mentioned, if your company uses Google Suite for work, it makes sense to use Chrome. If you use Microsoft Office 365, Edge is a natural option. It offers seamless access to all the Office 365 apps, like Microsoft Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, and more. Whenever I need to access a document shared on the company OneDrive network, I can easily grab it not only through SharePoint but through Edge.

Outlook can be one of the sidebar panel options that are so critical to Edge, so you can write an email without having to open up Outlook's desktop app or go to the website. Edge Workspaces is another huge plus for work purposes because it allows me to create a set of tabs in Workspaces that my coworkers can access. The integration into the Microsoft Office 365 suite makes working with Edge that much simpler.

If your company uses Microsoft Office, make sure you use Microsoft Authenticator for two-step verification to add even more security.

Copilot looks towards the future

Use AI in your daily life with Edge

Microsoft Copilot, the technology giant's AI-powered assistant, is embedded into Microsoft Edge, which gives users access to the large language model. Copilot can either be used in the search bar or in the Sidebar panel, which means you can access the features while you're searching for something or launch it to come up with your own prompt. Using Copilot has made finding things on the Internet or getting answers to questions while you're doing work so much more accessible -- you won't have to go to a new tab or leave the site you're on to get the answers you need.

You can use Copilot as a chatbot and give it prompts or ask it to perform a task for you. You can also use it with your voice if you want more of a true StarTrek feel to your workflow.

Don't want to read a long webpage? Have Copilot summarize it for you. It will even read that summarization out loud, letting you keep going with work in the background. Copilot makes my days infinitely more efficient.

Save what you need in Collections

Rather than keeping 100 tabs open

Grouping tabs together is a good feature in some other browsers -- this way, you're not looking at 100 different tabs. But with Edge, you can keep your tab bar clutter-free while still saving everything you need in Collections. This Sidebar feature organizes content in one place, and the best part? It's not just for websites -- you can save links, images, text with unique fonts, sections of webpages, and more.

Think of it as your own personal Pinterest board in your browser. I have collections for different uses on Edge, some for work and some for personal use. I used it for planning a party and kept ideas for everything in Collections, so I could easily reference them on my phone or laptop. You can also add notes in Collections, which I always need, because I'll sometimes forget why I added something in the first place.

Shopping in Edge is easy -- and awesome

There's so much to search to shop

Microsoft Shopping is also a feature built into Edge. It has built-in tools that give you a superior shopping experience. If you've used Rakuten, you know how it shows cashback offers ---this works the same way but also finds and applies coupons for you. On top of that, Microsoft Cashback lets you earn rewards on purchases made through Edge, so you're saving money without even trying.

I hate trying to find a good price on plane tickets, and Edge helps me out by showing me the price history, as it shows me the price over time. Plus, it will then show me if the price drops, allowing me to go back to some airlines and look for a price differential payout.

Edge will search the Internet for you if you're looking for a specific item and deliver you the best prices on the web. If your email address is synced with Edge, it can email you coupons that it finds while you're searching. Plus, you can store your payment information in the secure Wallet and be able to purchase items in just a few clicks.