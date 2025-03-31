Summary Microsoft is closing an existing Windows 11 loophole that allows you to set up and use a PC without a Microsoft Account or an active internet connection.

Specifically, the 'bypassnro.cmd' bypass script is being removed as of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26200.5516 in the Dev Channel.

According to Microsoft, this change "ensures that all users exit setup with internet connectivity and a Microsoft Account."

In a new Windows Insider Blog published by Microsoft , the company is confirming the removal of a particular bypass script from Windows 11, starting with Insider Preview Build 26200.5516 in the Dev Channel. Until now, this script has allowed users to set up their Windows 11 PCs while sidestepping the standard internet and Microsoft Account requirements imposed by the company.

"We’re removing the bypassnro.cmd script from the build to enhance security and user experience of Windows 11. This change ensures that all users exit setup with internet connectivity and a Microsoft Account," says Microsoft in the blog post.

Despite the push back from some tech enthusiasts and industry analysts, Microsoft has been bullish on requiring users to set up their PCs with a Microsoft account and an active internet connection for a number of years now. This bypass script has remained a principal method of skirting past this requirement -- an open secret among Windows superfans and detractors alike.

As noted by phantomofearth of X, it is indeed still possible to bypass these setup requirements post Build 26200.5516 update, but it now requires diving into the Windows Registry, which makes the entire process far less accessible to the average user.

Related Microsoft has a Windows 10 problem, and the clock is about to strike midnight Windows 10 will be sunset as of October 14, 2025, and Microsoft really wants you to hop on the Windows 11 bandwagon.

Windows 10 is on track to reach end-of-life later this year

Microsoft needs to incentivize users to make the switch to Windows 11, and closing local account loopholes isn't the way to do so

Microsoft

Microsoft is officially ending support for its Windows 10 operating system on October 14th, 2025. Beyond this date, the OS will stop receiving security updates, bug patches, and technical assistance support from the company.

The one silver lining is that Microsoft will be offering an Extended Security Updates (ESU) program for Windows 10, which is a paid program to extend security patches for up to an additional three years. The service is primarily targeted at enterprise customers -- at the consumer level, Microsoft would much rather you switch to Windows 11 sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately, Windows 11 has earned a reputation among PC enthusiasts for being a step-down from Windows 10 in a couple of major ways. Microsoft's newer OS lacks some interface customization options that were present in its predecessor -- most notably, the ability to reposition and resize the system taskbar. Additional security-focused restrictions on the newer OS, such as