Microsoft is reportedly gearing up to demo its new ChatGPT-like AI in Office apps such as Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

Keep in mind the company recently announced ChatGPT-powered Bing and Edge. Now, it's planning to use the same technology to transform its core Office productivity apps, with the goal of making them more efficient and user-friendly. Let's discuss the possible integration of AI into Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook, and how it'll supposedly work.

We also get into why Microsoft is going all in on AI now and whether it is worried about Google Bard.

When will Microsoft add its ChatGPT-like AI to Office apps?

According to sources cited by The Verge, Microsoft is preparing to demo the capabilities of its Prometheus Model and OpenAI's language AI technology in Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and other apps as early as March 2023.

Why is Microsoft adding its ChatGPT-like AI to Office apps?

Microsoft is moving to integrate AI into its core Office products in order to stay ahead of its competitors like Google. But it also likely wants to make its productivity apps more efficient and user-friendly. By integrating AI, it could help you to write more efficiently, search for info more accurately, and generate graphs and charts more easily.

How will Microsoft's ChatGPT-like AI work in Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook?

Microsoft has yet to announce how its ChatGPT-like AI will work in Word, PowerPoint, or Outlook, but The Verge said Microsoft wants its AI technology to be able to do things like generate graphs and graphics for use in PowerPoint or Excel.

Additionally, Microsoft's AI could be used to generate text in Word using simple prompts. It could even be used to provide suggestions for email replies or improve search results in Outlook. There are endless ways, honestly, that it could be used.

Keep in mind Microsoft recently launched Bing with ChatGPT-like capabilities. It can generate conversational responses to search queries, thanks to the Prometheus model, which it built with the help of OpenAI. Microsoft also introduced a new Edge with built-in AI that's also powered by Prometheus. It's like having ChatGPT right in your browser.

Is Microsoft worried about Bard, Google's ChatGPT competitor?

Microsoft is undoubtedly aware of Google Bard and the competition it will face in the AI chatbot space.

The Verge actually noted CEO Satya Nadella is rapidly pushing AI across Microsoft simply because of the response to ChatGPT. The AI chatbot reached 100 million monthly active users just two months after launching.

Microsoft's new AI is similar to ChatGPT in that it is also a language AI technology developed by OpenAI. The Prometheus model, built with the help of OpenAI, powers Microsoft's new AI. The model has transformed Bing web searches, so it would make sense for Microsoft to begin testing and integrating the technology into its core productivity apps.

What is ChatGPT and how does it work?

ChatGPT is an AI chatbot and language model developed by OpenAI. It's been trained on a massive amount of text to generate human-like responses to text prompts. It is free and can be used for various purposes, beyond generating text.

