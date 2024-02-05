Key Takeaways Microsoft is expected to bring Xbox exclusives like Indiana Jones and Starfield to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, signaling a shift toward more open gaming.

This move would be strategic and could change the gaming landscape, emphasizing that what you play matters more than where you play it, potentially influencing other companies to rethink their approaches.

Microsoft will announce more details during an event "next week" in mid-February.

Microsoft is poised to shake things up in the gaming world, with a plan to bring its Xbox exclusives to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. At the heart of this news is the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which rumors suggest could make its PS5 debut a few months after launching on Xbox. Hi-Fi Rush and Starfield are two other games thought to be coming to PS5, following an Xbox event next week.

What's happening?

Phil Spencer, the big boss at Xbox, has been dropping hints about an update that's all about the future of Xbox. Expected next week, this reveal is supposed to lay out Microsoft's vision for gaming that's more open and inclusive than ever before. It's being discussed as a pivot away from exclusivity, and it mirrors a broader shift in the industry toward games that can be played across various platforms.

“We’re listening and we hear you,” said Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in a post on X. “We’ve been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned.”

Translating Xbox exclusives for play on other consoles is no small feat. It requires a bunch of tech tweaks and negotiations, ensuring gamers get the same quality experience on PS5 and Switch as they would on Xbox. Xbox Game Pass and cloud gaming might just be the secret sauce, making it easier to share games across platforms without a hitch.

Bethesda

Which Xbox games are coming to PS5 and Switch?

Though Microsoft is keeping the full list of cross-platform titles under wraps, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is rumored to be leading the charge. Coming from Bethesda Game Studios, now part of the Xbox family, the game's move to PS5 a few months post-Xbox release is a big deal. It signals Microsoft's larger goal to get its games into more hands, regardless of console preference.

The Verge reported that Microsoft was planning to share this update and announce Hi-Fi Rush for PS5 and Switch later this month. But with news of Indiana Jones, Starfield, and other games heading to PS5 leaking, Microsoft's speeding up its timeline. In its announcement, expect it to dive into its new Xbox strategy and give us a peek at what's next following the massive buyout of Activision Blizzard.

Pocket-lint

What does this mean for gaming?

This isn't just about Microsoft wanting to play nice with other consoles. It's a strategic move that could change how we think about gaming. By offering titles like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PlayStation, Microsoft is betting on a future where what you play matters more than where you play it. The strategy is bound to stir things up, possibly prompting other companies to rethink their own approaches.