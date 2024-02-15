Key Takeaways Microsoft is bringing Xbox-exclusive games to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, expanding their reach.

Four games that are over a year old will make the crossover, but don't expect many more.

Phil Spencer's announcement aligns with Microsoft's goal of a more open gaming landscape.

It's official: Microsoft is bringing Xbox-exclusive games to other consoles. As revealed by Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, on the Official Xbox Podcast, players can expect to see a slate of four games expand beyond Xbox and PC. While this presumably means the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, Spencer did not share specifics.

Additionally, no games were announced just yet, but Spencer did confirm that Starfield and the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle would remain Xbox exclusives, at least for the time being. Spencer also said that it's only four games that are more than a year old crossing over.

According to reporting from The Verge, the four games Microsoft is bringing to other platforms are Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment, which will then be followed by Sea of Thieves and Grounded.

"The teams that are building those games have announced plans that are not too far away. As we know, game teams put a lot of energy into their announcements with the partners," Spencer said. "So I don't want to take anything away from those teams. So I won't be talking about the titles specifically. But I think when they come out, it'll make sense."

He went on to specify that two of the games are smaller experiences that were "never really meant to be" Xbox exclusives and that the other two titles are more community-driven projects, which lines up with the list reported by The Verge.

Activision Blizzard games coming to Game Pass

During the podcast, Microsoft also announced that Activision Blizzard games will soon start making their way to Xbox Game Pass. The expansion will start with Diablo IV on March 28. No other Activision Blizzard titles were announced for Game Pass during the podcast, but presumably other Activision and Blizzard releases will follow before long. Spencer was quick to note that first-party games will ideally always launch on Game Pass and that the service itself will stay exclusive to Xbox.

Hardware future

The hardware side of Xbox's future was also touched on during the podcast, with some allusions to the next Xbox as well as a possible refresh for the Xbox Series X and Series S.

"There's exciting stuff coming out in hardware we're going to share this holiday," said Xbox President Sarah Bond. "We're also invested in the next-generation roadmap. What we're really focused on there is delivering the largest technical leap you've ever seen in a hardware generation."

A massive leak in September revealed that Microsoft was working on a refresh of the Xbox lineup, with the specific possibility that an updated Xbox Series X would shift to a more cylindrical design. The documentation for the refreshed console came out as part of the FTC's litigation into Microsoft's buyout of Activision Blizzard.

Background

In the weeks leading up to this edition of the Official Xbox Podcast, rumors swirled about Spencer's appearance on the show and what he would be announcing. The announcement is tied into Microsoft's ongoing push to make a more open gaming landscape, starting with the slow phase-out of console-exclusive games.

Spencer's intentions were first made clear on Feb. 5, when he took to X to say, "We're listening and we hear you. We've been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned."