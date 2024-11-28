Key Takeaways Microsoft blames Google for the delay in updating its Xbox app on Android with a store.

Sarah Bond, President of Xbox, said the delay was due to a pause in court actions in Epic v. Google.

There is no timeline now for when Microsoft will bring it's Xbox game store to Android.

Microsoft was supposed to update its Xbox mobile app on Android this month to add the ability for users to purchase and play games directly on their device. With the feature still not implemented, the company is pointing the blame directly at Google.

Sarah Bond, the President of Xbox, explained on X that Microsoft will only update its Android app once a court order takes effect, forcing Google to make massive changes to its Play Store.

The biggest change would be for Google to end the requirement for apps to use Google Play for billing. Bond says the new Xbox game store is ready to go, but a temporary administrative stay requested by Google granted by the courts, is holding up its implementation.

What's going on in court with Google?

Google is appealing a judge's ruling that its Play Store is an illegal monopoly

In early October, a judge ruled in the long-running Epic v. Google case that Google's Play Store on Android is an illegal monopoly, and that the company must change it. Judge James Donato, in his final ruling, ordered that Google open up its Play Store to more competition for three years.

The biggest change this ruling forced would be that Google has to stop requiring Google Play Billing for apps distributed in the Google Play Store and allow competing app stores to be downloaded from it. But on October 18th, the Judge accepted Google's request for a stay while it appeals his ruling. A stay in legal proceedings temporarily suspends the enforcement of a court order. In this case, it stops Google from having to implement the judge's ordered changes while it works on an appeal.

Google said in a statement to The Verge that "The Court’s order, and rush to force its implementation, threaten Google Play’s ability to provide a safe and secure experience. Microsoft, like Epic, are ignoring these very real security concerns." It's unclear how long this administrative stay could last. If Google's appeal is successful, Microsoft's and Epic's plans to expand on the Play Store will likely be put at a standstill.