Microsoft has upgraded Bing and Edge with ChatGPT-powered AI features. Here's everything you need to know.

Bing, the search engine from Microsoft, has undergone a significant change and is now powered by ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence technology. It's now much more than just a regular search engine and can offer interactive and personalised experiences. In this guide, we'll take a closer look at Bing's new ChatGPT-powered features and how they work.

Plus, even Edge, Microsoft's web browser, is launching new ChatGPT-powered AI features in the sidebar. Here's what you need to know.

What's new with Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing?

Microsoft has announced a new AI-powered Bing that allows users to input queries up to 1,000 words long and receive annotated AI-generated answers. This new Bing experience is powered by ChatGPT, a language model developed by San Francisco lab OpenAI.

How does ChatGPT-powered Bing work?

Microsoft is working with OpenAI, the company behind the popular ChatGPT AI chatbot, to enable Bing's AI-powered features. Microsoft claims that it's using a "next-generation OpenAI large language model" that's even "more powerful than ChatGPT." On Bing's website, you can input queries up to 1,000 words long and receive annotated AI-generated answers that will appear alongside regular search results.

With the integration of ChatGPT, Bing has taken the next step in personalising the search experience. It's enabling Bing to understand natural language inputs from users and provide answers in a more conversational manner. This means that, instead of just typing in a query and getting a list of results, you can now have a conversation with Bing to get the information you're looking for on the web.

ChatGPT was specifically designed to understand and analyse natural language inputs, allowing it to deliver highly accurate results to users in real time. With its ability to handle complex queries, the new Bing experience promises to revolutionise the way you search for information. It enables you to express queries in a more natural and conversational manner, making the search experience more intuitive and user-friendly. This is especially beneficial for users who are looking for more in-depth information and analysis on a particular subject.

Microsoft is also considering a way to further refine results, like by using a built-in chatbot on Bing.

How to access the new ChatGPT-powered Bing

You can visit Bing.com and look for example searches to try. If the new Bing interface is available to you, you'll be able to click on the example searches and be led to a search page with traditional results on the left and a chat window on the right with the AI-generated answer. There's also a Chat link at the top of Bing's homepage that will surface the new ChatGPT-powered experience and queries to ask.

You can sign up for full access to the new ChatGPT-powered Bing by joining the waitlist on the Bing website. Microsoft said you'll get higher priority if you sign in with your Microsoft account and set Microsoft defaults on your PC.

What can you ask ChatGPT-powered Bing?

The ChatGPT-powered Bing allows you to input a variety of queries, such as asking it to create a "three-course vegetarian menu" or "arts and crafts ideas with instructions for a toddler using only cardboard boxes, plastic bottles, paper, and string". The waitlist page shows some examples of what you can use the tool for (they're highly specific, of course, but give you a good idea of what to expect).

But, basically, you can ask Bing a variety of questions, ranging from general knowledge to specific queries about products or services. Bing's AI chatbot features are designed to be intuitive and provide quick and accurate answers to your questions. However, if Bing is unable to provide a direct answer, it will provide you with a list of related search results that you can browse further.

Can you ask ChatGPT-powered Bing about recent events?

Unlike ChatGPT, the new Bing can output information about recent events. Microsoft said it's using an upgraded version of GPT 3.5, the AI OpenAI language model that powers ChatGPT. Microsoft called it the “Prometheus Model” and not only said it’s more powerful than ChatGPT, but it's better able to answer search queries with up-to-date information and annotated responses.

Is the ChatGPT-powered Bing available for everyone?

The ChatGPT-powered Bing is available as a limited preview on desktop, and there are a limited number of queries you can use with it at launch. Microsoft plans to roll out broader access to millions of people in the coming weeks, including a mobile version of the experience.

Is the ChatGPT-powered Bing free to use?

Yes, the limited preview of the ChatGPT-powered Bing is available for free. It's unclear if this will change once the full version is released.

So, what's new with Edge?

In addition to Bing, Microsoft is launching new AI-enhanced features for its Edge browser called chat and compose.

Chat allows you to summarise the webpage or document you are looking at and ask questions about its contents, while Compose is more like a writing assistant but can help generate text based on starting prompts. These features are e mbedded within Edge’s sidebar.​​​​​​ and

can perform a variety of tasks, from summarising a PDF that you’re viewing to even creating a social media post.

What is ChatGPT and how does it work?

ChatGPT is an AI-powered chatbot developed by OpenAI, a San Francisco-based research lab. It can respond to prompts and questions with human-like answers and can even perform tasks such as writing essays, solving math problems, and even mimicking different voices. ChatGPT uses machine learning and language processing to understand and respond to users in real-time.

The basic version of ChatGPT is available for free and has become very popular since its launch in late 2022. However, OpenAI recently introduced a paid version, ChatGPT Plus, which offers priority access, faster response times, and other benefits for $20 per month.

