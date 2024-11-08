Key Takeaways Microsoft introduced an AI chatbot to assist Xbox.

Xbox users can soon interact with an animated AI chatbot.

Natural language search functions may be integrated into Xbox dashboard.

Microsoft is rolling out its first major AI-powered toolset for Xbox. In the first push to integrate AI into the Xbox ecosystem, Microsoft is introducing an AI chatbot to help handle online support queries.

As Microsoft has been testing the new AI-powered chatbot, Xbox users can soon look forward to interacting with an AI character as they ask it questions. The Xbox chatbot is animated and designed around the Xbox aesthetic. It's all powered by AI models to help players gain access to support without always leaning on agents to answer more common questions.

It's said that Microsoft's integration of AI only starts with the new chatbot. CEO Satya Nadella has been eager to leverage AI within the house of Microsoft. Copilot has been a major focus for the company. While Copilot hasn't fully invaded the Xbox business, there appears to be room to explore the possibilities of AI-powered features across Microsoft's gaming initiatives.

Microsoft Xbox Series S 4K Capabilities No. 1440p maximum with HDR Brand Microsoft Game support Digital only Processing Power 4 TFLOPS Storage 512GB internal SSD (expandable) CPU Custom Zen 2 8X Cores @ 3.6 GHz Connectivity Wi-Fi and Ethernet Bands 802.11ac dual band / 802.3 10/100/1000 Ports 1 HDMI 2.1 / 3 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Dimensions 275 x 150 x 64mm Weight 1.9kgs Audio DTS / Dolby TrueHD with Atmos / L-PCM up to 7.1 RAM 10GB GDDR6 Expand $320 at Amazon $299 at Microsoft

Related Is the Xbox Series S worth getting in 2024? The Xbox Series S is not for everyone, but it has its merits.

A chatbot is Microsoft's first step in integrating AI into Xbox

Natural language searches are on their way as well

Microsoft

Reports from The Verge claim that on top of the Xbox chatbot, Microsoft is also planning to integrate AI into the dashboard. While the company isn't going as far as to add Copilot to the Xbox dashboard, it's believed that AI-powered natural language search functions may be on the way. With this integration, players will be able to search for broad terms like "cooking strategy games" and have a list of relevant titles appear. This will allow players to not always have to search very specific game titles to find results.

Microsoft's use of AI regarding search also means that players can misspell words, use acronyms, etc. and still find relevant results.

While the AI-powered chatbot is already rolling out widely to users, the new search functions will be gradual. It's said that some users may already have access to the new natural language search. However, it'll become more widely available in the coming weeks.