Microsoft is aware of the issue, and is advising users to re-download the app directly from the Microsoft Store.

Copilot recently received a major design overhaul on Windows 11, and Microsoft remains bullish on the future of Copilot+ AI PCs.

Over the years, Microsoft has developed a reputation for occasionally delivering bug-ridden or otherwise glitchy Windows Updates onto users' PCs. File Explorer issues , accidental deletion of personal data, and more -- the complicated nature of Windows 11's decades-old codebase makes it an ever-present challenge to plug pesky errors before they're able to wreak havoc.

While less consequential than some previous botched updates, Microsoft's latest Windows 11 debacle is particularly amusing: upon updating to the latest version KB5053598 (build 2611.3476) of the OS, some users are being greeted with a desktop sans- Copilot AI chatbot.

Microsoft has confirmed that it's aware of the issue, citing the removal of the Copilot app under the 'known issues in this update' section of its support page.

"We're aware of an issue with the Microsoft Copilot app affecting some devices. The app is unintentionally uninstalled and unpinned from the taskbar. Microsoft is working on a resolution to address this issue. In the meantime, affected users can reinstall the app from the Microsoft Store and manually pin it to the taskbar," says Microsoft.

Microsoft accidentally snubs its flagship AI chatbot

What makes Microsoft's accidental removal of the Copilot chatbot app such an eyebrow-raising bug to encounter, is the sheer fact that the company is currently all-in on AI and the Copilot branding as a whole.

Microsoft is investing heavily in marketing its Copilot+ PC Windows laptops, which feature processors capable of advanced on-device generative AI features. The company has gone as far as to mandate a dedicated Copilot button on the keyboard of Copilot+ certified laptops, to further drive home the point.

The tech giant recently pushed out a refreshed Copilot app experience for Windows 11 devices, which features an updated interface and a number of new native user interface elements.

Public opinion on Microsoft's Copilot chatbot is somewhat mixed. While the underlying ChatGPT -based large language models (LLMs) powering the service are undoubtedly impressive, many feel that AI is being needlessly jammed down their throat. Others have been poking fun at Microsoft's recent Copilot-infused naming conventions.

It's unclear whether the company's broader Copilot+ PC bid has paid off thus far, either: the flagship Windows Recall AI feature has been delayed amid privacy concerns, and, anecdotally, the rest of the AI-powered suite of features has yet to take the world by storm.

Thankfully, it's easy enough to re-download the official Copilot app onto your Windows 11 PC , if you find yourself unhappy with its accidental termination. To do so, follow these steps:

On your PC, launch the Microsoft Store application. In the search field near the top of the screen, type in 'Copilot,' and then hit enter. Click or tap on the app installation button, and Copilot will begin downloading.

Once installed, you can re-pin the Copilot app onto your taskbar by right-clicking on the app icon > Pin to taskbar.