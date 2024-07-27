Key Takeaways Michelle Yeoh returns as Emperor Philippa Georgiou in Star Trek: Section 31, a dark spy-thriller with action.

The movie connects to Star Trek: Discovery, where Yeoh originated the role, set in the mirror universe.

Originally a spin-off TV series, the project was delayed due to COVID-19 and transformed into a Paramount+ movie.

Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh is finally making her big Star Trek comeback. Fans at SDCC got their first look at the upcoming Paramount+ original movie, Star Trek: Section 31, which sees Yeoh back in the role of Emperor Philippa Georgiou. The teaser trailer sets a very new tone for the Star Trek universe, with a dark, spy-thriller style and plenty of action.

Paramount Plus Price Starts at $5.99/month Free trial Yes, 1 week Simultaneous streams 3 # of profiles 6 Live TV: Yes Ad plans Yes Expand See at Paramount+

Star Trek: Section 31 teaser trailer brings Queen Bey energy

Let's get in formation

"All hail the emperor!" shouts an onlooker in the opening of the Star Trek: Section 31 teaser trailer, as we see a young Philippa Georgiou emerge from a violent massacre to take her place as leader. Things then cut to the future, with Yeoh back in her role as the Emperor, being reminded by a character played by Omari Hardwick of her actions as a tryant, telling her, "Your past always catches up with you." Next, Georgiou joins Starfleet's secret covert ops division Section 31 in a sequence set to Beyonce's song Formation. From there, the trailer doesn't reveal any real story beats, but it does feature a whole lot of action.

How is Star Trek: Section 31 connected to Star Trek: Discovery?

Welcome to the mirror universe

CBS/Paramount

In Star Trek: Section 31, Michelle Yeoh reprises her role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou, which she originated in the TV series Star Trek: Discovery. Yeoh first appeared on Discovery in its first season in 2017, playing the Prime universe's version of Georgiou. She then continued on in the antagonist role of Emperor Georgiou of the Terran Empire when the series ventured into the mirror universe, appearing in over 20 episodes overall, with her last appearance in the 2020 two-part episode Terra Firma.

Star Trek: Section 31 originally began development as a spin-off TV series starring Yeoh in the lead. Filming was delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the project eventually took a backseat. Eventually, it was developed as a streaming original movie, and was officially announced in April 2023. The film is directed Olatunde Osunsanmi and written by Craig Sweeny, Along with Yeoh and Hardwick, the film also stars Kacey Rohl, Sam Richardson, Sven Ruygrog, Robert Kazinsky, Humberly Gonzalez, and James Hiroyuki Liao. No release date has been announced.