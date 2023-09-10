It's finally the first week of action for the 2023 NFL season and the Miami Dolphins are traveling to visit the Los Angeles Chargers. It's certain to be a big game with two big-name teams going head-to-head on the opening weekend. Both teams will be hopeful of kicking things off with a bang and everyone knows how important a good start can be to a fledgling season and 2023 is sure to be no different. The game will get underway on Sunday, 10 September 2023, at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Dolphins reached the Wild Card playoffs last season and will be hoping to go even further this time out. As for the Chargers, they also reached the Wild Card Playoffs before losing out to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Will they go deeper into the postseason this time around?

When and where?

The Miami Dolphins travel to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, 10 September 2023, at 4:25 p.m. ET and at 9:25 pm BST. The game will take place SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers from anywhere

How to stream Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers in the US

If you're in the United States you'll be able to watch the big game on TV via CBS or live stream it online via a Paramount+ subscription costing from $4.99 per month. Subscribers can watch their local games all season long. Live local and primetime games can also be watched via NFL+ with a free seven-day trial available.

How to stream Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers in the UK

If you want to watch the game in the UK you might need to fire up the VPN and choose the Paramount+ route. A subscription is required, but there are often free trials available which might be enough if you're just looking to take in a game or two.

Alternatively, Sky Q, Now TV, and Sky Stream subscribers can watch live so long as they have the Sky Sports NFL channel.