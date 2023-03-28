If you're looking for an affordable entry point into the world of electric cars there's not currently much in the way of choice. There's plenty that'll cost an arm and a leg, but in terms of value, it's hard to knock the growing portfolio of EVs from MG Motor.

The Chinese brand that now owns the iconic British badge has already given us the standard-fare MG ZS EV and the similarly sensible MG5 EV estate to beef up its all-electric range. Now though, there's the MG4 EV, which is an altogether more interesting proposition.

Where those other two cars are big on practicality and low on thrill factor, the MG4 EV is an exciting little bag of tricks. There's some interesting design going on too, with distinctive styling lines that take it up a notch or two from its rather pedestrian relatives.

Inside, there's a sensible cockpit that doesn't veer too far away from the middle-of-the-road vibes that come from other MG Motor cars. But, it's still interesting enough to like, rather than simply put up with.

Best of all though, the MG4 EV is a great car to drive. It's got a very respectable range, which is realistically good for well over 200 miles. There's also the way it'll get you there. The MG4 EV is a fantastic little hatchback that's practical around town, but really comes alive when you get it out into the countryside. It's a brilliant performer on tricky B-roads, with an agile chassis that you can throw around as you wish.

In that respect, the MG4 EV has to be one of the most interesting EVs on the road. That, and the excellent value makes it a real hit.

MG4 EV 4/5 MG Motor has done an excellent job with the MG 4 EV by offering distinctive exterior styling mixed with a comfy, practical interior. More surprisingly, this car has to be one of the zingiest all-electric offerings currently on the market, offering a dynamic driving experience that combines perky performance with very agile handling, and all at a great price too. Pros Decent dependable range

Impressive ride and handling

Good value Cons Some compromises on quality

Fairly basic infotainment

Distinctive design lines

It seems pretty obvious that MG Motor designers have tried really hard to up their game with the design of the MG4 EV. This car looks noticeably different to other models in the range and, as saloons go, it's pretty easy to spot.

Fair play to them for trying to give this car an edge, and for the most part they’ve succeeded. The MG4 EV gets even better if you choose one in a more distinctive colour, which is probably why there are seemingly so many Volcano Orange examples around. That shade really pops.

6 Images

Close

However, the Camden Grey example we've been testing looks great too, with the angular design lines proving to be impressive from the front and rear. The nose is pointy and accentuated by impressive LED headlights, while the sculpted air intakes also help lift the front bumper above the average. The bonnet is nicely fashioned too and this is enhanced by the way the theme continues up over the roof and into a very neat spoiler over the rear window. This in itself looks dramatic from above, especially with the way it's been divided down the middle.

The full-width taillights work to great affect too, with a neat line in electronic wizardry going on in the top section, which features a selection of angled glowing lines. You even get some cool angles along the sides of the car, with only the slightly budget-looking plastic sill covers taking the edge off proceedings slightly. MG has done a reasonable job with the look of the wheels too and while they're not exactly jaw dropping, they accentuate the overall edginess of the EV.

Practical interior surprises

While things aren't quite as impressive on the inside, the cockpit of the MG4 EV is still a nice place to be. Sure, there are some compromises on the materials and components, so it's not what you'd call premium. Remember though, this is a circa £30K electric car (depending on the model), so what you get on the inside is still pretty comprehensive.

Again, you can tell the designers have done the best they can, especially seeing as they were probably up against the bean counters on the compromise front.

3 Images

Close

There's a 10.25-inch central touchscreen, which is notably better than that found in other MG Motor product. It's a landscape orientated thing that does everything you'd expect from it to and appears to work much more effectively than other offerings in the range too. The colour and clarity is very impressive, with a widget-based design arrangement that allows you to mix and match what you need with relative ease, including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

As with any combination of touchscreen controls, there can be some irritation on the move if yo're trying to do something a little more involved, but that's a common enough complaint. There are some real buttons underneath for key things though, like controlling the radio volume.

Aside from the touchscreen, the controls are basic and functional but do everything you want them to. The 'floating' style centre console houses a silver drive dial, which lets you turn it to select Drive or Reverse or press 'P' when you arrive at your destination.

The square-ish steering wheel feels great in your hands and there is a selection of control options from the buttons on both sides of the layout. Directly in front of you is a small seven-inch binnacle that displays driver information and this is also crisp, clear and easy to read.

The seats are practical rather than premium, both in terms of their coverings and comfort levels, but this is a car that can do a long run easily enough and still leave you feeling fine at the end of the journey. There are also plenty of places to store bits and pieces, with drink holders and covered cubby holes to meet most needs.

3 Images

Close

Similarly, the rear seats are fine for the job in hand, while the boot is perfectly sized for holding a weekly shop without fuss, thanks to 363 litres of space.

Impressive dynamic drive

If you think the interior sounds less interesting than those exterior lines, it's really once you start driving the MG4 EV where the excitement levels really pick up.

At first, this feels like a fairly average all-electric saloon, but in fact, the more you drive it the more the MG4 EV really starts to shine. It's perfectly serviceable around town too, with an easy-to-manoeuvre size that makes it ideally suited to depressingly claustrophobic supermarket car parks.

Get out of town and onto some back roads and the MG4 EV comes into its own. The setup of the car feels great, with some really dynamic handling delivered from the chassis. At 1685kg the car doesn't feel like it weighs a tonne either, especially compared to some leadweight EVS that feel like you're driving a brick. If anything, the weight distribution of the MG4 EV merely adds to the fun levels, and you can push it through tight curves with plenty of confidence.

The brakes, as is the case with any EV, need to be understood, as they can feel a little spongy if you're not ready for them. There's some regen in action too, which shows up on the screen in front of the steering wheel and is available in Low, Medium, Strong and Adaptive variants, depending on how you like it.

In that respect, the MG4 EV is also wonderfully straightforward to drive with very little in the way of things to do, save for putting your foot down and heading off. You'll get a smidgen of wind noise on the motorway, but the car works well enough in this environment too.

Solid range and charging

There are two different battery options with the MG4 EV and it’s the Trophy edition that features a 64kWh one, which should deliver something close to the 270-mile range official figure. Even if you plump for the smaller 51kWh battery there’s over 200 miles to play with and, driven carefully, any version of the MG4 EV provides you with a respectable option in the getting from A to B stakes.

3 Images

Close

Mated to an electric motor that delivers power to the rear wheels, the 200bph can get you from 0-62mph in just 7.9 seconds and there’s always plenty of tap for getting out of tricky situations. Charging up to 135kW is quick and easy, via a port on the passenger-side rear and the fact that the battery pack isn’t enormous means you can have a coffee and a snack and be ready to go again in half an hour or so using an average charging station. It’s all good.

Verdict

It’s hard to fault the MG4 EV in terms of value, with decent looks, solid performance and a great driving experience being the order of the day.

There's that really dependable range appeal too, which makes the car well-suited to longer hauls, even though battery levels do diminish noticeably on motorways, which is par for the course. However, because it's so much fun to drive on the back roads, if you take the scenic route, the range is excellent and provides something of an adrenalin buzz along the way too.

Considering the low-ish price of the MG4 EV, the car doesn't skimp on everyday accoutrements either, with an excellent range of driver aids adding to the practical appeal. There's a 360-degree camera too, which comes in very useful if you’re attempting to reverse into a tight space.The view out of the rear isn’t comprehensive, so you’ll need it.

Aside from that though, the MG4 EV is a dazzling little thing that gets better the more time you spend in it. Buy one in a livelier colour and even badge snobs might be dazzled at its brilliance.