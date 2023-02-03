Leaks suggest Meta is considering joining the crowded and competitive smartwatch market. There is no specific information about when, or if, a Meta-branded smartwatch will ever ship, but nevertheless, it's exciting to hear about Meta possibly entering a market dominated by Apple just to shake things up.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has yet to really make its mark in the wearables space. However, there are reports the company might be preparing to launch its first smartwatch, aka Meta Watch, which would be designed to compete with Apple Watch, as part of a long-term strategy. Rumours about the smartwatch have long been around, but the project was reportedly canceled at some point. The latest reports now suggest that the smartwatch is back in development.

Twitter leaker Kuba Wojciechowski has shared photos and information about the newest Meta Watch prototype. It's similar to the previous iteration that leaked out, with the same Android-based Wear OS flavour and running on a Qualcomm hardware platform. Meta's smartwatch is also expected to have two cameras and a detachable form factor, so it can be used for other Metaverse-related devices, various reports claim. Honestly, information about the smartwatch so far is vague.

But the addition of a camera to Meta's smartwatch could be a strategic move by the company to expand its product offerings. The camera would allow users to take photos and videos directly from their wrist, making it easier for them to capture memories and moments on-the-go that they can share with their Stories.

Additionally, the camera could be integrated with Meta's metaverse technology, enabling users to experience augmented reality directly from their wrist.