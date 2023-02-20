Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, has introduced a new paid verification subscription service called Meta Verified. It allows users on Meta's Instagram and Facebook platforms to get a blue verification badge. Here's everything you need to know, including where Meta Verified is available, how much it costs, and what else you get for the monthly fee.

What is Meta Verified?

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta Verified through a post on Facebook in February 2023. It's a paid verification subscription service now available in two countries. But more countries will follow. Meta Verified allows users on both Instagram and Facebook the opportunity to get a Twitter-like blue verification badge after submitting their government ID for authentication.

Meta Verified costs a monthly fee and comes with other benefits, such as customer support. It's only available to iOS and web users, and you must be a certain age to use it. It's also only in testing, but it sounds like Meta is going full steam ahead with Meta Verified.

How does Meta Verified work?

If Meta Verified is available in your country (and you want to try it), you will be asked to submit a government ID that matches your profile name and photo. You must be at least 18 years old and meet minimum account activity requirements, according to reports. Once your identity is confirmed, you will receive a blue verification badge that will appear on your profile. You will also get "extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you" and "direct access to customer support", Zuckerberg said.

How much does Meta Verified cost?

Meta Verified costs $11.99 a month on the web and $14.99 a month on iOS.

Is Meta Verified in testing?

Yes, Meta Verified is currently being tested on Instagram and Facebook. A spokesperson for Meta said that the company will not make changes to user accounts that are already verified on those platforms as it tests its new verification service.

How can you try Meta Verified now?

Meta Verified is only available in Australia and New Zealand. If you're in those countries, look for the option to subscribe to the service and submit your government ID for authentication. The Meta Verified service is expected to roll out to more countries in the future.

Why would you want to be Meta Verified?

Being Meta Verified means that your identity on Meta's platforms has been verified by the company itself, providing increased authenticity for your account. It also means your profile will display a blue verification badge, which can help your account stand out and be more easily found by other users. This is especially useful for public figures, businesses, and content creators.

Also, by having a verification badge, your account will not be drowned by impostors or fake accounts.