Summary Meta is testing ads on Threads in the US and Japan.

Other new features coming to Threads include scheduled posts and the ability to draw on a post when you reshare it.

Threads is still facing some user backlash, after Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta was dropping third-party fact checking and introducing a community note system to the app.

Many people are turning to Threads and Bluesky as alternatives to Elon Musk's X, which has changed significantly since the billionaire took over the app formerly known as Twitter. Threads is Meta's direct competitor to X, offering many similar features. With this new update, Threads is introducing ads in a manner similar to X.

The news comes from Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, who announced on Threads that Meta will be testing limited ads on the app for users based in the US and Japan. Ads on Threads will appear between posts on your home feed, similar to those on X.

"Starting today, we will begin a limited, early test of ads in Threads with a small number of advertisers to help people discover the brands they love." Meta said in a press release. "As we learn from this test, we will monitor to see how it’s going before filling out more broadly."

Related Bluesky just quietly launched its own version of TikTok TikTok is back online in the US, but plenty of alternatives are still springing up.

Threads is getting more than just ads

New features include scheduled posts and scribbling on reposts

Meta / Pocket-lint

While it's unfortunate to see ads on Threads, given the app's rapid growth in the past year, it was inevitable that they would come at some point. But ads aren't the only thing Meta is adding to the app. Meta is adding the ability to schedule posts, which lets users draft a post and choose a time to release it. You can access the feature by creating a new post, selecting the three dots in the top left corner, and tapping the Schedule option.

Threads is also adding a new feature that lets users "markup" posts they want to reshare. This feature lets you highlight, scribble, and add arrows to a post before you reshare it. Mosseri says the intent behind the feature is "so you can add your creative take" on posts. The feature will be rolling out soon in "a few countries with more to come soon."

Threads is still facing user backlash after Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook, Instagram, and Threads would drop third-party fact-checking in favor of a community notes system similar to X. Zuckerberg also announced that users on Threads would start seeing more recommended political posts. It’s only a few weeks into 2025, yet Threads is already seeing lots of change, for better or worse.