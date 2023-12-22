Key Takeaways

The Meta Quest 3 is one of the hottest gifts this holiday season - and for good reason. The new VR/MR headset from Meta improves significantly on the Quest 2, and is excellent value for money, considering you can experience both VR and MR for just $499. Drop in some fun accessories and you get a great gift for a loved one (or, let’s be honest, for yourself).

However, no good VR headset would be complete without some fun games. Now that the new Quest 3 throws mixed reality (MR) into the game (quite literally), we've decided to compile a list of games that you need to check out when you're next on the device. Most of them rely on, at least partly, the new MR feature of the headset, but there are also some classics that you really shouldn’t miss out on. So once you've mastered all the tips and tricks of the Meta Quest 3 - here's the list of 10 games you absolutely have to play.

1 Asgard's Wrath 2

Asgard's Wrath 2 Publisher Oculus Studios Genre Action, Adventure, RPG (Role Playing Games) Developer Sanzaru Games, Inc. $60 at Meta

Asgard's Wrath 2 for Meta Quest 3 offers a fun VR experience where players, as the Cosmic Guardian, embark on an epic quest against the Trickster God Loki. This free title with Meta Quest 3 purchase combines intense, physics-based combat with a vast, interactive world. Players can possess heroes, convert animals into warriors, and explore a universe filled with gods and mythical creatures.

2 Beat Saber

Beat Saber Publisher Beat Games Genre Casual, Mixed Reality, Music & Rhythm $30 at Meta

Let's start with an absolute classic. Beat Saber is to VR gaming what Guitar Hero used to be to rhythm games back in the day. The controls are tight, the gameplay simple yet addictive, and it's an awesome gateway drug into VR gaming. Beat Saber, thanks to its rhythm-based gameplay, is easy to pick up, and the soundtrack and visuals make the whole experience incredibly enjoyable when cutting blocks and ducking from incoming walls.

Unfortunately, there is no mixed reality support on Meta Quest 3 yet, but this classic title is a must-have nonetheless - it's a lot of fun and, on the higher difficulties, is also quite a nice workout!

3 Cubism

Cubism Developer Thomas Van Bouwel Publisher Vanbo Genre Education, Mixed Reality, Puzzle $10 at Meta

Who knew puzzle games could be so addictive? Cubism allows you to manipulate virtual blocks and mixes it up with your real surroundings thanks to Meta Quest 3's mixed reality update. It's, at the same time, quite laid-back but also demanding, making for a fun puzzle-solving activity, and doing so within your own space - for example, using your desk - is quite mind-bending.

4 Drop Dead: The Cabin

Drop Dead: The Cabin Developer Soul Assembly Publisher Soul Assembly Genre Action, Horror, Shooting $25 at Meta

If you're into Call of Duty's zombie mode or other similar games, Drop Dead: The Cabin is the game for you. Even better, with the Home Invasion update, the gameplay - which essentially consists of you defending your home from hordes of zombies - is even more engaging, as you're not defending some weird mansions anymore - thanks to the mixed reality capabilities of Quest 3, you can defend your own home from hordes of zombies.

The game transforms your apartment into a gameplay arena, which makes the stakes so much higher when defending your own kitchen, living room, or dog, from hordes of the undead.

5 Dungeons of Eternity

Dungeons of Eternity Developer Othergate Publisher Othergate Genre Action, Adventure, RPG (Role Playing Games) $30 at Meta

Another absolute classic, Dungeons of Eternity is probably the best dungeon crawler you can get for Meta Quest 3. You can master your melee weapons, bows, and magic and fight against hordes of monsters in your quest to clean out the dungeons.

What's more, thanks to its co-op mode, you can have fun with up to three friends, making the experience that much more enjoyable. If you're into medieval combat with a hint of fantasy or just want to hack and slash your way through hordes of mobs, that’s the title for you.

6 Espire 2: Stealth Operatives

Espire 2: Stealth Operatives Developer Digital Lode Immersive Media Publisher Tripwire Presents Genre Action, Shooting $30 at Meta

One of the biggest ways the Meta Quest 3 differs from its predecessors is the ability to transform your real spaces into a gameplay field. Espire 2 excels in that field, turning your house into a setting for your stealth mission, where you try to complete your objectives or hide behind your own couch to avoid enemy fire. It's a great implementation of mixed reality and really pushes the boundaries of the stealth action genre.

7 Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord Developer nDreams Publisher Sony Pictures Virtual Reality (SPVR) Genre Action, Shooting, Social $35 at Meta

It's quite possible that, when you were a kid, you wanted to get yourself a proton pack and start ghostbusting, just like in the movies. Well, in Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord you can finally do that for real, and thanks to its mixed reality mode, you can even do so while protecting your own home.

This co-op ghost shooter is a great showcase of Meta Quest 3's graphics and MR performance, as it uses your surroundings to amplify the experience in the game, making spooky ghosts take over items in your home. There are also non-MR modes, so you can protect virtual San Francisco from hordes of ghosts.

8 PowerWash Simulator VR

PowerWash Simulator VR Developer FuturLab Publisher FuturLab Genre Simulation $25 at Meta

When playing games, you don't always want to get your blood pumping - sometimes you need something cozy to get busy and relax. PowerWash Simulator VR is just that - one of the best examples of the immensely popular simulator genre translated extremely well into VR. You can finally get into all kinds of wacky hi-jinks when pressure washing to your heart's content, all when fully immersed with your VR headset.

9 Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 VR Developer Armature Studio Publisher Oculus Studios Genre Action, Horror $40 at Meta

Going back to the classics, you cannot get a full VR experience without playing through this tried-and-tested horror title. Resident Evil 4 is great on its own, but playing it in VR makes the experience so much more thrilling and scary.

Solving puzzles, killing zombies and uncovering the mystery of the unnamed village has never been more engaging than doing it all with your own hands.

10 Synth Riders

Synth Riders Developer Kluge Interactive Publisher Kluge Interactive Genre Action, Arcade, Music & Rhythm $25 at Meta

If you're a big fan of the classic Beat Saber, but you're looking for something fresh, new, and supporting the newest mixed reality features of the Meta Quest 3, you should totally try Synth Riders. This rhythm game is essentially a cyberpunk version of Beat Saber, but it extends the experience into the real world, letting the game creep into your own space, mixing virtual reality with your surroundings. It's a great gameplay experience mixed with engrossing visuals that you'll spend hours vibing to.

11 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Developer Skydance Interactive Publisher Skydance Interactive Genre Adventure, Horror $40 at Meta

There's something about shooting zombies that never gets old - from the classic console titles, through film and TV, to VR experiences. The newest The Walking Dead title is a great example of that - it brings the classic zombie survival elements to the Meta Quest 3, along with visual enhancements prepared especially for the new headset. It's a great way to spend the evening, mixing a little bit of horror with fun action gameplay and gruesome visuals.