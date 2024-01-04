Meta Quest 2 $250 $300 Save $50 For this $50 discount, the Meta Quest 2 is now surely cemented in the spot of "most affordable VR headset". And it's still a dab hand at gaming, too, making it a bargain for prospective VR gamers. $250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy

The Meta Quest 2 (AKA Oculus Quest 2) has been, for quite some time now, one of the best VR headsets on the market thanks to its affordability. Even when the - admittedly much improved - Meta Quest 3 launched late last year, the Quest 2's low price kept it viable for prospective VR gamers.

Now, Meta has announced that the Quest 2 has a permanent $50 discount, putting it at $250 for the 128GB version - making it half the cost of the Quest 3 - or $299 for the 256GB version.

And not only has the Quest 2 had a price cut, but so has its accessories, such as its strap and face fit packs. With these discounts, the Quest 2 range is a steal for gamers looking for a budget VR headset capable of playing the latest VR games.

Is the Meta Quest 2 good for VR gaming?

Even though it launched in 2020 and its successor is now widely avialble, the Quest 2 is still a fantastic headset for VR gaming in 2024. It might not offer the tracking quality or high-end performance of more expensive headsets like the HTC Vive Pro 2, but it still gives an enjoyable gaming experience even by 2024 standards. And, of course, any losses on this front are more than justified by its cheaper cost.

Also remember that if you're looking to connect your Quest 2 to a PC to play PC VR games, your headset's performance will, for the most part, depend on your PC's specs. A Quest 2 can play PC VR games much smoother than a more expensive headset if the PC powering it is much more powerful.

The real draw to the Meta Quest 2, though, isn't in raw performance or eye-watering specs. It's in its accessibility, convenience, and general quality for the price.

For starters, the Quest 2 is wireless, and since Meta introduced Air Link it can even remain wireless while streaming games from your gaming PC. It's also pretty light and comfortable to use, and uses inside-out tracking, so there's no need to set up any sensors around your gaming space, meaning you can take it with you anywhere. In fact, it seems to have been designed that way from the ground up, with its smartphone app integration.

And even though the newer Quest 3 certainly has better hardware, the Quest 2's specs aren't anything to turn our noses up at, either. Its 1832 x 1920 resolution with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz is more than capable of being powered by its 6GB RAM and a Snapdragon XR2 SoC processor.

In short, VR gaming works seamlessly with the Quest 2. It was already well worth its $300 price tag, and now, at $250 it's a bargain.

And don't forget those add-on accessories. In its blog post, Meta states that the following accessories have had their prices lowered:

The bottom line: Why should you invest in the Meta Quest 2 in 2024?

If you're looking for the entire VR package, then, and if you want to go easy on the wallet, a Quest 2 and a couple of choice accessories might be ideal for you after these discounts.