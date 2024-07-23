Key Takeaways Meta AI is coming to Quest VR headsets in the US and Canada in August.

Meta AI with Vision allows intelligent scanning of your physical surroundings, but will only be landing on the Quest 3 series.

Meta AI and Meta AI with Vision will launch in 'experimental mode,' to start off.

Meta's home-grown AI assistant, dubbed simply as Meta AI, is landing on American and Canadian Quest VR headsets in August, the company has confirmed in a new blog post.

Specifically, Meta Quest 3 headset owners in North America will be receiving Meta AI in beta form, including the "Meta AI with Vision" capabilities that allow for the intelligent scanning of your physical surroundings.

"These changes will begin rolling out in the US and Canada in experimental mode next month -- and we’ll continue to improve the experience over time," says Meta.

The older Meta Quest 2 will also be receiving this AI update, albeit without the more advanced Meta AI with Vision capabilities that will remain exclusive to newer hardware.

The company has also confirmed its plans to deprecate the existing Voice Commands feature built into Quest headsets, though we'll have to wait for more details on that front.

Google/ Pocket-lint

2024 is shaping up to be the year of AI

Meta first introduced its Meta AI platform last year, with the technology first appearing on the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. With Meta having its own growing fleet of VR headsets, it was only a matter of time before its AI made the jump to Quest hardware proper.

2024 has proven to be a big year for AI, with major companies across the tech industry touting continual advancements in the sector. Microsoft is betting big on Copilot, Google is pushing forward with Gemini, and Apple recently announced its own brand of AI, which it calls Apple Intelligence.

Meta, for its part, is continuing to work on improving its own VR solution -- the company took the opportunity to confirm bolstered AI capabilities such as support for seven additional languages as well as new creative tools.