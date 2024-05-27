Key Takeaways The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4MATIC Business Class edition offers seven comfortable seats and a decent range for SUV standards.

The price is around $180,000 and comes with luxurious fittings, making it ideal for longer US highway travels.

Impressive interiors, advanced tech, including an excellent passenger climate control system, and reliable performance will make it worth for some.

The EQS 450 4MATIC Business Class edition is everything I'd expect from Mercedes-Benz. It's big, brash and comes packed with luxurious fittings. It's also a step up from the AMG Line Premium Plus specification. Unsurprisingly, it's therefore more expensive too, with a price tag of around $180,000, depending on how you option it.

However, this American-made monster is a perfect proposition for US highways. Mercedes-Benz is probably hoping to steal a few buyers away from the likes of the BMW i7 and BMW iX, but equally, potential customers might prefer to head in the direction of the BMW i5 or Audi e-tron. One of the main pull factors of the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 in this guise is its seven seats, which makes carrying a large family around a breeze.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4MATIC Recommended The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4MATIC Business Class all-electric SUV might have a fairly limited customer base, but it’s undeniably impressive.It offers plenty of power, adept handling and a practical amount of range too. If you crave being comfortable on a long run this is the SUV to have. Even more fancy is the way the levels of comfort don't diminish the further back you move in the cabin. Even third row occupants in this seven-seater should still be smiling at the end of a journey. Pros Seven properly comfortable seats

Easy to drive

Decent range for an SUV of this size and weight Cons Big and bulky

Standard trunk that feels small

Light interior might get dirty quickly

Price, specs, and availability

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4MATIC Business Class edition is available now. In the UK, my test car costs £144,490 (just over $180,000). Opting for the Business Class model gets the benefit of extra trimmings, like an augmented reality head-up display, MBUX rear seat entertainment and TV receiver, MBUX rear tablet, an Energizing Plus package, a Hyperscreen package, front and rear MBUX Interior Assistant, rear seat comfort package and multi-contour seats with massage functionality. This is on top or instead of what you'd get with the AMG Line Premium Plus models.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4MATIC Engine Electric motor powered by Lithium-ion battery Power Output 265 kW / 360 hp Torque 800 Nm Transmission Four-wheel drive 0-60 MPH 6 seconds

Design and Build

Size really matters

I have to admit that I'm a fan of smaller, more compact EVs than the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450, especially when it comes to driving them on UK roads, which aren't quite as accommodating as US highways. This SUV is nearly seventeen feet long, which means that getting it into claustrophobic parking spaces is a challenge. As a tradeoff, the interior feels quite spacious. Another trick of the EQS 450 is that it comes with seven seats, thanks to a third row of plush twin seats towards the back.

Close

While all those seats are an obvious boon for anyone who needs to move a large family around, it does come at the expense of trunk space. In fact, compared to how big everything else is on the EQS 450, the 7 cubic feet of trunk space feels miserly, and the seats don't feel quite as flexible or versatile as those found in other beefy SUVs like the Kia EV9 either. Fold the third row down, and trunk space goes up to over 70 cubic feet, but it's still not as generous as I'd anticipated.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 is a decent-looking beast though, and my test car was finished in Diamond White, complimented nicely by enormous 21-inch AMG alloys.

The EQS 450 is a decent-looking beast though, and my test car was finished in Diamond White, complimented nicely by enormous 21-inch AMG alloys. This makes the big car seem even higher off the ground, so smaller folk will find the running board design of the side profile handy for getting in and out. While this is an SUV that's immediately identifiable thanks to the grille badge, the overall shape of the EQS 450 is slightly innocuous. Nevertheless, I think the design has been nicely executed.

Interior

Comfort and luxury

I quickly fell in love with the interior of the EQS 450. I'm so used to getting Mercedes-Benz test cars that invariably feature a black or dark blue exterior with a similarly moody interior. Not so with the Business Class car that I've had this week because the white exterior is wonderfully complimented by a luscious Machiatto Beige and Space Gray interior.

Close

Granted, the included carpets showed footprints instantly after I'd pulled over in the countryside for pictures, but there are other highlights too, like the Norway maple wood trim flourishes. The design of the interior is one thing, but it's the comfort that comes with it that makes this SUV one of the best you can ride in right now.

Some cars tend to focus on driver comforts and some offer a few frills for front seat passengers. Frequently, rear seat passengers get overlooked altogether. Not so with this SUB. In fact, I think the EQS 450 4MATIC Business Class edition is as good in the back as it is up front, with soft headrests being the icing on the cake. Honestly, they're so comfy.

The technology breakdown

Clever and connected

If you're thinking that Business Class means a car that's going to come fully loaded, then the tech found inside the EQS 450 will be more than enough for most. Another nice surprise was waiting for me in the back, with twin TV screens hanging on the rear of the front seats. The center armrest is also home to a tablet, which allows you to control the many and varied entertainment options, as does each screen. Having live TV in a car is always a novelty and the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 is no exception.

Thankfully, this giant-sized Mercedes also boasts an excellent active parking assist setup while visibility around the SUV is made more manageable with the benefit of a 360-degree camera.

Back up front, the cockpit is a treat too. Central to the action is the MBUX multimedia system, which includes a 12.8-inch display, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and another screen in front of the passenger side of the cockpit. This is wonderfully designed and laid out, and I think the current MBUX system is one of the best there is. Naturally, as with other modern Mercs, the ambient lighting adds another visual treat to the interior.

Meanwhile, there are all the extras when it comes to making life easier for driver and passengers, with a Thermotronic climate control system that can be operated independently front and back. Thankfully, this giant-sized Mercedes also boasts an excellent active parking assist setup while visibility around the SUV is made more manageable with the benefit of a 360-degree camera. As a result, reverse parking into a slimline space is not quite as arduous as you might think. I was also impressed with the Burmester 3D surround sound system.

Battery, range and performance

Reliable for runs

My test car was rated for a range of up to 364 miles (WLTP), though interestingly Mercedes-Benz states that model year 2024 cars will feature a larger 118kWh battery. Presumably, that will offer slightly more range. In real world usage, I got 200 miles from a full charge, so this SUV is good for longer trips despite its hefty 6,183-pound weight.

In terms of driver engagement, the EQS 450 is surprisingly agile given its lofty status. It's certainly easy enough to drive, with a trademark Mercedes column shifter allowing me to select forward, reverse or park effortlessly. The SUV rides along well too, with the air suspension providing additional comfort. And, being an EV with a big battery and four-wheel-drive, the acceleration is similarly enticing considering the car's sizeable dimensions.

One thing I did note, though, is just how light the brake pedal felt, which could have the tendency to catch you out if you're not careful.

I thought the efficiency seemed pretty good too. On a 100-mile run to the airport, diving on a major highway, the EQS 450 still had about 60 percent of its battery left after leaving with 95 percent. Highways invariably take their toll on EV batteries, but I was pretty satisfied with that overall. Besides, anyone buying a nearly $200k car isn't likely to be fussed about the steep charging costs found at many commercial chargers. One thing I did note, though, is just how light the brake pedal felt, which could have the tendency to catch you out if you're not careful, especially when it comes to stopping such a large car urgently.

Should you buy he Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4MATIC Business Class?

Although I initially felt like the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4MATIC Business Class was far too big, it quickly won me over. A lot of that is down to the excellent design of the interior. And, even though this SUV is huge, it feels easier to drive than I'd expected. Even parking it is made easier with the help of that quality tech found on-board. Having seven proper seats will make it a hit with larger families too, even if the price tag will make many look for cheaper alternatives.