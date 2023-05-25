If you’re looking to upgrade your TV, Amazon has a great deal for you right in time for Memorial Day: The Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD TV just dropped by $140. Originally $450, you can pick up this panel ahead of the holiday weekend for only $310.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series $309.99 $449.99 Save $140 With the Amazon 4-Series 4K UHD TV, you get 4K UHD gaming with HDR10 and HLG. $309.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV comes in a 50-inch panel, making it great for smaller living rooms and bedroom spaces. Packed into the display is a full array of great features, including HDR 10, HLG, and 4K Ultra HD to display a gorgeous picture for your gaming.

Because it’s a Fire TV, you’ll get built-in streaming services and a handy Fire TV remote. The Fire TV comes with voice controls, so for the press of a button, you can pull up your favorite TV shows and movies by asking Alexa. With the Fire TV system, you can also expect to have access to Alexa’s smart home feature, including using the TV as a home hub to display reminders, notifications, and more when it’s not in use.

Our very own Chris Hall got a first-hand look at the 4-Series TV earlier this year, and said, "While the LED panel will provide the 4K resolution so there's plenty of detail, it also supports HDR10 and HLG - hybrid log gamma - so it will be able to deliver a little more punch when handling decent content."

While the best deal is for the 50-inch panel, you can also opt for a 43-inch and a 55-inch model and still save up to 30% off the original price of each. Because the sale is hitting on the cusp of Memorial Day Weekend, we expect the sale to last a few days. That being said, to be on the safe side, add it to your cart now to snag the savings.