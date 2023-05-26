For those traveling during Memorial Day Weekend, a tablet is a must-have item to stream your favorite shows while in-flight for that family reunion BBQ. And if you haven’t picked one up yet, right now, you can score Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8+ tablet and save 33%.

Samsung Samsung Tab S8+ Memorial Day tablet deal $599.99 $899.99 Save $300 Save $300 on Samsung's latest tablet. $600 at Amazon

Originally $900, you can pick it up at Amazon for only $600, saving you $300. It's one of the best deals we've seen on the tablet.

Available in pink-gold, the tablet features a 12.4-inch super AMOLED display with a high resolution - so whether you’re streaming or playing your favorite games, you’ll get a bright, gorgeous picture. It also comes with Wi-Fi 6E, so you’ll get extra security and speedy, lag-free playback.

You can also use this as a productivity powerhouse thanks to the included S Pen. Perfect for drawing or note-taking, you can use the integrated Microsoft 365 to complete work tasks, prep for those final exams or summer classes, and more. Store it all on the 128GB of space that’s available (though you can upgrade to 256GB and still get an 8% discount).

Otherwise, pick up a Samsung microSSD card to expand your storage even more with the integrated SSD card slot.

Aside from the great screen resolution and the ability to take notes on the go, you’ll also get a 10,090mAh battery that keeps the tablet powered all day. The built-in camera also can capture family moments while you’re on the go, too.

At 33% off, this is a steal of a deal for one of the best tablets on the market. Add it to your cart today for only $600.