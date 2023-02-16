MediaTek has announced its first chipset in the 7000 series, which is positioned as an entry-level processor, under the premium 8000 series and flagship 9000 series chips.

The Dimenisty 7200 promises excellent battery life and multitasking for affordable 5G devices, with a focus on gaming and photographic performance.

Built on TSMC's second-generation 4nm process, the Dimensity 7200 is said to be ideal for ultra-slim smartphones in all shapes and sizes.

It's an octa-core CPU with two Arm Cortex A715 cores running at 2.8 GHz and six Cortex A510 cores. It also has an integrated Arm Mali G610 MC4 GPU and a built-in AI processing unit.

CH Chen, Deputy GM of MediaTek’s wireless communications unit said "The MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series will be vital for mobile gamers and photography enthusiasts who are looking for an affordable way to squeeze the most battery life out of their phones without skimping on performance."

MediaTek's HyperEngine 5.0 uses AI-based Variable Rate Shading to conserve energy, along with smart resource optimisation on the CPU and GPU to further increase efficiency for gaming. This should mean that mobile gamers can play for longer, without needing a massive battery pack.

MediaTek says that we can expect about a 10 per cent performance increase when compared to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 in tests like GFXbench Manhattan and Geekbench.

When it comes to photography, the Dimensity 7200 supports up to 200MP cameras, 4K HDR video recording and dual streams of 1080p video.

It also supports motion-compensated noise reduction technology, for low-light shooting, and AI enhancements such as real-time portrait beautification.

On the connectivity front, the Dimensity 7200 features a 3GPP Release-16 standard Sub-6GHz 5G modem with up to 4.7Gbps downlink. It also supports triband Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Dimensity 7200-powered smartphones are set to hit the market in Q1 in 2023, and we can expect announcements in the next few weeks, with many likely around MWC 2023. As usual, these phones are likely to hit Asian markets first, with a broader release as we head into the spring months.