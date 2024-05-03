I'm a big fan of Japanese cars in general and Mazda specifically. The Hiroshima-based automaker does things differently, which in an age of sameness, makes it stand out. This is why I was excited to try the Mazda MX-30 R-EV, which is like the all-electric MX-30, but comes with an added rotary engine. It's basically an EV but the gas-powered engine kicks in when you run out of battery, helping extend the range of the car.

Additionally, the Mazda MX-30 R-EV is a compact crossover-style SUV. Again, because Mazda does things differently, it is designed with unusual doors, so it's less suited to anyone with kids. That goes for whatever size they happen to be. I'll get to the reason why down the page.

Aside from that, the MX-30 R-EV is a great looking car. Even better is the way it has been put together, with a build quality that feels just like you get when you sit inside a Honda. Mazda has also added a list of interesting materials to its interior trim pile too, which makes this car even more of a curio.

Mazda MX-30 R-EV The Mazda MX-30 R-EV is a bit of a curio, thanks to its quirky design and the addition of a small engine to supplement the built-in battery. While the idea of a PHEV works well on paper, the MX-30 R-EV isn't practical or spacious.It’s great to drive and handles well, but it’s best suited to folks who spend most of their time heading into and around town. Longer runs result in less impressive economy leaving the car with fairly niche appeal. Pros Excellent build quality throughout

Decent range from plug-in setup

Drives a treat and its comfortable too Cons Doesn?t make sense for long-haul drivers

Fussy to get in the back and cramped too

Not a lot of storage in the trunk either

Price, specs, and availability

Pricing for the Mazda MX-30 R-EV starts at around £31,250 for the Prime Line trim whereas my Exclusive Line trim variant costs £33,150. The three trim line-up is topped off with a Makoto edition, which costs £35,550. This means the car competes against other plug-in models in terms of value, just as long as you can live with the compromises it offers. Although the MX-30 R-EV isn't available in the US, the all-electric model continues to be sold in Canada with prices starting at around $42,000.

Mazda MX-30 R-EV Engine Gas and electric motor powered by Lithium-ion battery Drive Layout Two-wheel drive Horsepower 125 kW / 170 hp 0-60mph 9.1 seconds Torque 260 Nm Top Speed 87 mph

Design, style, and build

Distinctive styling touches

I've been impressed with the way the Mazda MX-30 R-EV looks and feels. While the outside isn't revolutionary, the way Mazda executed the design gives the car a lot of appeal. The front and rear headlights, for example, look classy while the body line is smooth, minimalist and works to good effect.

As I mentioned earlier, one of the most distinctive features of the Mazda MX-30 R-EV is its doors. The front ones open up to almost 90 degrees and offer easy access if you're the driver or front seat passenger. Meanwhile, the rear doors open 'suicide'-style, as in frontwards. They're about half the size of the front ones and, irritatingly, can't be opened independently.

Close

That meant if I wanted to put anything in the back, I had to first open the front doors, then pull on the latch to open the rear doors. Getting into the rear seats is less than ideal too, with the need to move the front seat forwards and even then, I found there was a bit of a knack for getting seated comfortably.

The rear windows are small and can’t be opened either, so no matter your size, sitting in the back feels borderline claustrophobic.

The MX-30 R-EV isn't for anyone with small children. However, if you're buying it for yourself or as part of a couple, then you're in for a treat.

Even further back, the space isn't exactly huge in the trunk either, with 350 liters (about 12.4 cubic feet) if you've got the back seats up, or 1155 liters (just under 60 cubic feet) if you put them down. They divide in a 60/40 style arrangement too, meaning that someone can still sit in the back if only one side needs to be used.

A refreshing interior

Premium look and feel

The interior is fabulous, with a neat use of cork, denim-style seat coverings and recycled fibers for the doorcards. Everything feels well-made too, and the overall effect is impressive.

Close

Initially, I wasn't sure about the driving position of the MX-30 R-EV, but there's a great level of adjustment available. Up front, the cockpit area is light, bright and roomy enough, though that changes when it comes to the rear. Back there, it's gloomy, mainly because of the enclosed design of the body shape, the small side windows and the dark headliner. In terms of materials, however, the rear cockpit is just as nicely executed as the front section and, overall, the finish of the MX-30 R-EV is one of its best aspects.

The technology breakdown

Simple but effective

I wasn't overwhelmed by the amount of tech inside the MX-30 R-EV. There's a slender landscape-oriented screen on top of the central dash area that works better than expected. Much of this is because you can control it using a rotational dial located on the center console. It's simple, and works well, allowing you to pick through everyday options such as navigation, connectivity and other miscellaneous settings with ease.

I actually prefer it to having a touchscreen. Above the center console, there's a touchscreen climate control screen further down. It's easy to use, even when you're on the move. I also loved the twin analogue dials in front of the steering wheel, which act like a sandwich for the digital dash display. If it all sounds a bit basic, it is, but that's why I think it works.

Battery, range and performance

Could be better

Fuel economy averaged out at just over 31 miles per gallon, which, given the size of this car, isn't great. The all-electric side of things is similarly uninspiring, with an average of around 3.3kWh per mile, good for about 30 or 40 miles of range. Not bad, but not brilliant either. In total, then, I could only get just over 200 miles or so total range from the MX-30 R-EV, which makes it fine for around town use and shorter local runs.

Nevertheless, MX-30 R-EV makes more sense than its all-electric sibling, with its 35kWh battery that offers, at best, a mere 120 miles or so of range. The battery in this car is about half the size of that, but you've got the benefit of the gas-powered engine instead. However, all this ever does is replenish the battery, which comes with quite a loud 'refrigerator-style' accompaniment when it’s in action.

If you enjoy this audio backdrop, I found that I could have it on demand by selecting the Charge mode, whereby the small engine replenishes the battery as you head down the road. Normal or EV modes are accessed via a switchable lever on the center console and I found Normal to be the way to go during everyday use.

I could charge the battery at up to 36kW using a CCS connector, which meant I could get the battery from 20% to 80% in about 25 minutes. That said, this is a car that's tailor-made for folks with a home charger where it makes much more sense just to plug in overnight where the same charge drawing from a 7kW supply takes about one and a half hours. Using this approach, I didn't need to refuel the MX-30 R-EV the whole time I had it for testing.

The MX-30 R-EV isn't a quick car. With a 0-60 mph time of 9.1 seconds, it's easy to get caught out if you attempt to overtake the car in front. It's quite easy to floor the accelerator and find the car has run out of puff sooner than expected. Take it easy though, and the MX-30 R-EV is a lovely car to drive thanks to its single-speed transmission, delivering a fuss-free driving experience that's comfortable, mostly quiet and dependable on doing everyday stuff.

Verdict: Is the Mazda MX-30 R-EV worth it?

By my estimation, the Mazda MX-30 R-EV has a lot going for it, especially for those who own a home charger. It's a manageable size, although it will be too small for some, is easy and fun to drive and feels very well put together. There's a lot of practicality coming from the cockpit controls too, with an infotainment system that has to be one of the most usable and sensible you can currently buy.

Against that, the MX-30 R-EV might be too quirky for its own good, with those doors being an obvious example. I like the way it emulates the old RX8 design, but in reality the setup isn't very practical. It's a good car, but I think the overall appeal is limited.