On May 30, many Xbox gamers could be in for a nasty surprise if they don't stay abreast of Microsoft's plans. Late last month, the company announced it is following through with plans to delete old game shares. The maneuver means that screenshots or video captures from an Xbox user's favorite RPG, horror survival, or sports title will go away if stored on the Xbox network servers for 90 days or more.

Microsoft has been proactive in sending out reminders to Xbox users, such as the one shared by Reddit user volcaandsora. These reminders are not to be taken lightly. They urge gamers to back up their captures to external storage devices or websites like OneDrive or a hard drive inserted into the console. Microsoft has made it crystal clear that the deletion of old Xbox game shares will commence on May 30.

It's important to note that this is not the first time Microsoft has announced a change in policy. However, the company has been relatively quiet since its initial release in October 2023. The initial deletions are just the beginning of a significant shift in how Xbox allows users to save and store their game capture content. This shift will have long-term implications for your gaming experience.

Moving forward, any save will only be kept for the aforementioned 90 days. The intent here appears to be to significantly reduce the load on the company's game capture dedicated servers and encourage users who regularly memorialize screenshots and videos to come up with a backup plan.

Finding a new spot for Xbox game captures now and after May 30

Change your storage settings now

Xbox gamers who want to start offloading their screenshots and videos can do so by changing the default settings of where they are stored by going to My Games and Apps, then going into Apps and finally to Captures. The dialog box will then pop up, allowing the user to move any game shares to an external USB or their OneDrive account. It's worth noting that users with a free OneDrive account have a 5GB limit. The $2-a-month OneDrive subscription allows for 100GB of storage.

There's already been some frustration among the Xbox gaming community about the change, especially considering most users believe part of what they were paying for with the Xbox Game Pass subscriptions was the free storage of any screenshot of video they wanted to take of their exploits.

There is the danger that many Xbox users will log into their accounts on June 1, unaware they need to take precautions to save their game share data.

With fair warning for those using the consoles in the future, the chief concerns come from those who have several hundred and even thousands of content people have produced over the years and stored on the Xbox servers. It can be a costly endeavor to get that content moved over, whether it's the money to purchase an external drive or a subscription to the site or simply spending the time to move already recorded content over.

Of course, despite the repeated warnings, there is the danger that many Xbox users will log into their accounts on June 1, unaware they need to take precautions to save their game share data.