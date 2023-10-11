OnePlus 11 5G $650 $800 Save $150 Matching its previous low price - you can grab the powerful, fast-charging flagship OnePlus phone for just $649 with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. $650 at Amazon

When OnePlus launched its latest flagship, it returned to its roots of delivering a fast, smooth, bloat-free smartphone with a fantastic display and a great price point. If you wanted to max out the storage and RAM, though, it cost quite a bit more than the entry-level version, until recently that is. As part of its Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon has discounted the top storage/RAM variant - with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage - back to its previous lowest price: $650.

Why buy the OnePlus 11?

The OnePlus 11 saw the company return to the strengths of its early days. Instead of trying to offer absolutely everything it could possibly cram into a flagship smartphone - like maybe Samsung would do - it opted to distill the experience down to some key areas, and - in doing so - delivered a superb flagship smartphone that doesn't cost as much as the big name brands.

Part of what I loved about it when I reviewed it was the clean software with very minimal bloat, but it also features one of the best displays on a smartphone. It's big, bright, vivid and has really smooth refresh rates which is helped by that clean software. The combination means an experience that's almost always quick, smooth and responsive - especially if you get the 16GB RAM version.

The triple camera system on the back is strong too. Not to mention the fact you can get more than a day's worth of power from a 20-minute charge, and the battery itself is built to last for a long time meaning it should keep its shape and optimum performance for a good few years. It's dust and splash-resistant too.

It was already a very competitively-priced phone, and now that it's returned to the price that it was for a few weeks earlier this year, it's even better.