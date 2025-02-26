Summary Warner Bros. Discovery will not launch a ​​premium sports add-on tier for its B/R content on Max.

B/R Sports content will remain available as part of Max's standard and premium subscription plans.

Warner Bros. Discovery will no longer offer B/R Sports and CNN Max content on the Basic with Ads tier starting March 30.

If you're a sports fan, there are a lot of different streaming services out there that offer different ways to watch your favorite teams, like DirecTV MySports or YouTube TV . With the Venu Sports streaming service now dead, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to change its sports streaming plans.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has announced that it no longer plans to launch a premium add-on tier for its B/R sports programming on Max and will keep the content available to its standard and premium subscribers (via Variety).

"Over the last year plus, we had the opportunity to assess how users engage with sports and news on Max, and we've been actively involved in exploring ways to evolve the sports distribution ecosystem in the U.S. We believe that the best place for that content for now is within the Standard and Premium tiers," said JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games at WBD.

WBD was part of the Venu Sports joint venture with Disney and Fox

The B/R Sports add-on tier for Max was first revealed in 2023 and was initially going to be offered to users for $10 per month. But Max delayed the rollout of it, citing it was still finalizing "tech integrations." The news that Max is abandoning this add-on tier isn't entirely surprising, considering WBD has lost the U.S. rights to stream NBA games starting with the 2025/2026 season, meaning the tier would've had less to offer.

While Max will continue to offer sports and news content to its standard and premium subscribers, WBD is pulling back some of its content for its basic subscribers. Starting March 30, Max will no longer offer B/R Sports and CNN Max content on its Basic with Ads tier.

WBD was part of the joint venture Venu Sports streaming service with Disney and Fox, but the service died before it went live due to legal disputes , and after Disney announced plans to merge Hulu+ Live TV with Fubo. If you watch B/R Sports content on Max with a standard or premium subscription, the recent announcement means you won't have to worry about paying more to watch it in the future. However, if you subscribe to Max's Basic with Ads tier, you'll lose access to B/R Sports content after March 30.