Summary Max Rewind gives Max users a personalized year-in-review based on their watching habits.

The feature assigns a character to users based on their watch history.

Max joins other platforms like Spotify in creating an end-of-year wrap-up feature for its users.

If you are itching for more rewinds of your year, then you'll be happy to hear Max is jumping in on the fun and releasing its own Spotify Wrapped-esque feature.

Max, formerly known as HBO Max, has released a new feature called "Max Rewind." It's available now to Max subscribers, and each user will receive their own streaming year-in-review from the app based on their watching habits, and be "assigned a character according to their watch history."

According to Variety, Max tested the feature last year, and after receiving positive feedback, decided to release it globally in 2024. The feature is only available to adult-aged profiles on Max.

How to get your Max Rewind

You'll see an in-app notification to view it

Accessing your Max Rewind is relatively straightforward. The feature is available through an in-app notification. Just open the Max app on your phone, and it should appear. Tap it, and enjoy your Max Rewind. Check if your Max app is up-to-date if you haven't gotten the notification. To do that, head over to the Google Play Store or App Store and check if it requires an update on the app's store page. The feature is not available in browsers or on smart TV apps.

Don't expect much from your Max Rewind

Stats? Never heard of 'em

Max

Max Rewind gives you a look at your favorite brand and genre. However, beyond this basic data, the feature doesn't include any personalized watch metrics or statistics. So if you're wondering how many times you've re-watched a show, or how many movies you watched in 2024, or even just basic numbers on how much you streamed in 2024, you'll be disappointed.

Instead, users get a list of the most popular avatars in each state (spoiler warning, there are a lot of meerkats) and a list of three of Max's biggest hits of 2024, which are not personalized at all to you. The only really personal element of this new "feature" is the reveal of your favorite genre and brand, but that's probably not a surprise to most people.