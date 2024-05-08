Key Takeaways Matter 1.3 enables energy consumption monitoring for various devices to help users save money on electric bills.

Matter 1.3 includes updates for ovens, microwaves, cooktops, and hoods for better control and notifications.

Finding out your laundry is done by getting a notification on your TV, is an example of Matter 1.3 connectivity.

In a quest to make smart home devices more efficient and easier to utilize, Matter is trying to address common user complaints with its forthcoming updates. The organization's latest specification, Matter 1.3, starts rolling out today, allowing companies to bring the new tech to their products. The new version of the connectivity protocol looks to make the overall goal of connected smart home devices more plausible for more people. The goal is to make all of your devices connect with one another so that your life is easier.

In speaking with Pocket-lint, CSA Head of Technology Chris LaPré emphasized how the members of the Alliance are the ones that give insight into how updates should improve smart home devices

With this latest version, Matter has focused on the areas of the home and devices that it has not given attention to yet, such as the kitchen, water sensors, EV chargers, dryers, and the ability to tell how much energy a device is using or needs. The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA or The Alliance), the group of companies that oversee the development of Matter updates, has focused on user feedback to help manufacturers decide how to update their products.

In speaking with Pocket-lint, CSA Head of Technology Chris LaPré emphasized how the members of the Alliance are the ones that give insight into how updates should improve smart home devices. He described the Alliance as a "member-driven organization" and said this update is going to help smart devices from smart plugs to televisions get users the information they want.

Elgato

Energy usage information

Smart plugs can tell you how they are operating

One of the main updates for Matter 1.3 has to do with energy management. It will "enable any device type to include the ability to report actual and estimated measurements including instantaneous power, voltage, current, and others, in real-time, as well as its energy consumption or generation over time," according to the statement released by the Alliance.

Not only is this good for measuring out which one of your devices is taking up the most electricity, it also helps you pinpoint how to potentially save money on your electric bill.

This means that you can find out exactly how much energy your devices are using at any given time. Eve has been looking at giving this kind of data to users with their smart plug and, with this update, they will soon be able to roll that out. Not only is this good for measuring out which one of your devices is taking up the most electricity, it also helps you pinpoint how to potentially save money on your electric bill.

"I think energy management is extremely important," said LaPré. He mentioned how Tesla has helped forward-thinking consumers transition from fossil fuels to focus on electric vehicles, battery walls, solar panels, and more. Matter's update includes electric vehicle chargers because it allows all kinds of devices in the home to talk to one another.

"People want to be able to save money with that infrastructure," he said about moving towards updated energy devices. He noted that once all their devices are Matter devices, consumers will be able to scan a QR code and add things such as an electric vehicle, an air conditioner, a thermostat, and solar panel inverters into an app, and they'll be able to customize where their energy is going.

"Just that app can save me a lot of money. I can configure it to charge my car to 20%, which gets me to the hospital. But then, beyond that, I only charge my car if the solar panels are getting extra energy. Now, 90% of the time I'm driving around for free. I'm not paying a dime for gas. I'm not paying for energy for my car and that's pretty huge."

Related Best smart plugs: Get your smart home on a schedule These smart plugs offer remote control from your phone, easy scheduling, and are compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit.

Your kitchen is automated now

Having tackled robot vacuums and air purifiers with its previous update, Matter spent some time in the kitchen, tweaking its technology for ovens, microwaves, cooktops, vent hoods, and dryers. Five of the most interesting capabilities Matter improved in the kitchen are:

For microwaves, users can control the cooking time, power levels, and functions from an app or with voice commands. The protocol can also send push notifications from a microwave to another device to highlight that it is done cooking. For ovens, users can individually control each compartment of the oven, giving them additional flexibility while baking, broiling, roasting, grilling, steaming, and more. For Induction cooktops, users can remotely control cooking temperatures. It's also possible to sync a hood with a cooktop, allowing the former to automatically turn on when it's needed.

LaPré said that the reason for focusing on kitchens this time around was because Alliance members want to push that segment forward this time and around, so they're able to market and manufacture products that feature these new updates.

Related Best smart ovens: The tech changing the way we cook Ovens have seen huge technological developments over the last few years. Here are some of the best smart ovens available.

TV connections and more

Find out your laundry is done by getting a notification on your TV

The Alliance also targeted TVs and entertainment during the development of Matter 1.3. The update allows for push notifications to come up from Matter-synced devices. Users will also be able to control ambient settings for their TVs to help enhance the experience while they are watching. Improved search functionality on televisions is also supported.

'Water leaks are a huge problem. They're this extension that we know we have to solve.'

Water sensors were another area of focus for the organization. Leak, freeze, and rain sensors will be able to connect with your other Matter devices, alerting you when problems arise. This was seen as a safety issue and a priority for the Alliance. "Water leaks are a big problem," said LaPré. "They're this extension that we know we have to solve." With the latest protocol in place, people may no longer be shocked to find out there is water in their basement during a storm.

Command batching and extending beaconing periods are issues that users have reported in the past about products. Making sure all of your lights come on at the same time or your shades draw at the same time is a crucial part of this update. Allowing people a longer period of time to connect their devices to their ecosystem was a user-friendly addition by the Alliance.

Related What is Matter Casting? Amazon's open casting standard explained Amazon introduces Matter Casting at CES 2024. Here's how to use it, and which device you'll need.

When might we see this go into effect?

As fast as the manufacturers can get it out

So now that Matter 1.3 is in the world, when might we actually see some of these updates? For smaller devices like smart plugs, we may see manufacturers adapting to energy monitoring very soon. TVs will likely to receive push notifications sooner rather than later. For automated cooktops or electric vehicles, it may take a little more time. The Alliance understands that, which is why they are making this technology available when they can.

"We have created the specs and a couple of companies have pulled through and participated. But now we need ecosystem support," said LaPré. "We need consumers to recognize that and start asking for that and then that's what's going to create that pull through to really get it."