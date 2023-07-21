Rosetta Stone $160 $299 Save $139 For a limited time only, using coupon code VACATION15 saves you an extra 15% on top of the already discounted price. This brings the total savings to $139, which is 46% off. $160 at StackSocial

Whether you're preparing for an upcoming vacation or want to be able to better interact with some coworkers, learning a new language can be something you've been considering. It can be a fun challenge, and right now you can save big on a lifetime license to one of the best learning software options out there right now. Rosetta Stone offers 25 different language options, including Spanish, Chinese, Russian, Portuguese, Hebrew, and many others. To make it as accessible as possible to you, wherever you are, Rosetta Stone can be accessed from your PC, tablet, and mobile phones. Right now, the lifetime license to Rosetta Stone is down to just $160 when you use coupon code VACATION15 during checkout. This is $130 less than it normally sells for, which is a 46% savings.

What makes this a great deal?

One of the best parts of this deal is that it gets you lifetime access to the software, which means that you'll be able to log in and learn forever. With 25 different languages to pick from, there will always be something new that you can learn. With this, you aren't limited to a single language either. That means that if you start off learning Spanish for an upcoming trip, you can then decide to pick up on another language at any time. You can only learn one language at a time, but you can change between them as you prefer. Rosetta Stone is available on your laptop, tablet, and mobile phones. Having it available in your pocket means that you can keep your learning going from anywhere, which is a great benefit.

Some of the other great features of Rosetta Stone include its bite-sized lessons and the speech recognition technology that helps you ensure that you are pronouncing the words properly. You can do lessons both online and offline, making it great for commuting or long travel. Overall, it's a great way to learn how to read, speak, write, and understand the new languages.

Right now, Rosetta Stone has the same lifetime license available at $300 if you were to purchase it directly.