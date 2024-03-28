I love a loud, throaty V8 and no more so than when it sits in a Maserati. However, things are changing, and with the Grecale Folgore, Maserati has made an all-electric SUV that produces very little noise.

There's no V8 grunt, but it does come with plenty of power and a smooth design that more than lives up to what you expect from the Italian marque. It's packed with the same passion, but it's also a different proposition to the outgoing Maserati gas-powered range.

Maserati might be moving toward an all-electric future, but the luxury car company is doing it conservatively. The Grecale Folgore takes its looks from the Trofeo, which is a fantastic inspiration, and it's a conscious move by the brand to not alienate its existing customer base. Underneath the luscious exterior lurks a battery-powered platform that offers performance, plus handling to match, thanks to a beefy 105kW battery, twin motors and four-wheel drive.

Comfortable and accommodating interior

Lovely blend of exterior and interior finishes Cons Conservative design

High price puts it at a disadvantage

Range could be better

Price, specs, and availability

I've been driving the Maserati Grecale Folgore in Europe, where it's available to order and costs £109,000 (around $137,000). The soon-to-release US model should cost around $100,000, although Maserati has yet to officially confirm its North American pricing.

Design and build

Cool but conventional

One of the best things about the Grecale Folgore is its size, which adds another dimension to any driving experience if you're edging it through slimline Italian villages. The EV sits on a wheelbase of 114.3 inches and has an overall length of 191.5 inches.

My test example looks the part, with a dazzling Dark Aurora Boreale metallic blue finish really popping in the Italian sunlight.

The width of 76.7 inches is most notable when you're prizing the SUV through inner city streets, while it's also an upright thing, with a height of 65 inches. The overall package weighs in at 5500 pounds, so it's a chunky bundle of fun.

My test example looks the part, with a dazzling Dark Aurora Boreale metallic blue finish really popping in the Italian sunlight. The 21-inch Lampo alloy wheels add a touch of understated bling too, especially with the copper-colored brake calipers that peer out from behind. Meanwhile, the front end is eye-catching thanks to the headlights and grille. This is topped off with a beefy 'M' logo centerpiece, leaving folks in front of you with no doubt what's coming up in their rearview mirror.

An innovative interior

Cool interior coverings

I've spent a decent amount of time in the Grecale Folgore, and I have to say, this is one cool interior. Maserati has made smart use of recycled materials. One, called Econyl, incorporates old nylon fishing nets and carpets during the production process to return some great seat coverings. Being made from nylon left me wondering if it was going to be sweaty, but it's nothing of the sort.

My test car was finished with a 'Black & Ice' material for the bulk of the interior. I liked the feeling of being cocooned in the cockpit. The effect is made stronger by the imposing dashboard and center console arrangement, all topped off with a digital clock. The effect works well alongside the touchscreen infotainment area immediately below that. Climate controls sit in another panel just underneath.

However, the highlight is the fabulous steering wheel, which boasts a wealth of controls as well as the Start and Drive mode buttons.

I also liked the material used for the center console, which has a split-opening cubbyhole that's covered in a contrasting finish. Maserati's designers have done a fine job blending all the interior elements. However, the highlight is the fabulous steering wheel, which boasts a wealth of controls as well as the Start and Drive mode buttons. There's a digital screen immediately in front of you and, apparently, a head-up display is on the way too for some markets.

Seating in the rear is similarly comfortable. Adding convenience is a decent level of storage, though space in the trunk is less generous. You'll get to enjoy around 30 cubic feet back there with the seats up, so anyone wanting to move anything sizable will be looking at dropping the back seats.

The technology breakdown

Unexpected tech treats

There's a lot of good quality understated tech that comes with the Grecale Folgore. If you're driving, there's a lot to take in inside the driver's area. It's easy to miss the chunky paddles in front of the steering wheel, which I was able to use to adjust brake regeneration. It's not massively dramatic, but used at its highest setting, I could almost enjoy one-pedal driving despite the weight of the car.

Elsewhere, the Grecale Folgore packs in plenty of expected tech, including a surround view camera, wireless phone charging, plenty of driver aids, sports power seats and a 230 volt power outlet. However, some of the best unexpected surprises arrived as I was playing around with the settings in the drive mode area of the system. The Grecale Folgore rides on air suspension, which means that when you change settings, the SUV alters its poise to suit the terrain. It's not really an off-roader, but the Grecale Folgore is surprisingly adept at taking on hostile tracks.

The 21-speaker Sonus Faber audio system is fantastic. Speakers are also used to pipe engine sounds through the car, with a couple more fitted to the exterior in order to produce an effect that sounds deliciously sporty. Many separate technologies can be controlled via the button-flecked steering wheel. It allowed me to change settings on the go without being distracted by the touchscreen.

Battery, range and performance

Plenty of power

The Grecale Folgore has a 105kWh battery pack, which is more than suited to the twin 205kW electric motors that drive its wheels. The European WLTP range is 311 miles combined. However, this is a big, heavy SUV, and depending on the drive mode you choose, the real-world range could slip into the mid-200s. When it comes to charging, the fast charge rate for the 400 volt system is a modest150kW.

This is a Maserati though, so I was expecting to enjoy the performance and enjoy it I did. The Grecale Folgore is a typical EV in the way that it is easy to set up and drive. The main drive modes are selected using a row of push buttons in the center of the dash. It's also possible to scroll through drive mode options using a round dial that sits on the bottom of the plush steering wheel.

Pick up the pace though and the Grecale Folgore starts sounding like a bona fide combustion engine SUV.

I think the Maserati's latest works best in its GT mode, which makes the upright SUV a little more forgiving compared to the Sport mode. I chose the latter from time to time and the air suspension got a little too stiff, particularly when faced with rough and tumble Italian back roads. The GT mode is a perfect compromise. It doesn't sap the battery, but still serves up decent performance. A max range option was available if I needed to conserve energy.

Interestingly, I even detected a synthesized engine sound during my time in the car. It's not overly pronounced and barely audible at lower speeds. Pick up the pace though and the Grecale Folgore starts sounding like a bona fide combustion engine SUV.

Verdict

The only real problem facing the Maserati Grecale Folgore is the competition. For example, there's the forthcoming Porsche Macan Electric, which offers similar SUV space and performance, but will cost less. In fact, it could cost around $30K less, which makes the Grecale Folgore look like an expensive indulgence. However, people buy cars they're passionate about and Maserati fans will love the passion that oozes throughout this car. It might not have a throaty V8, but it's every bit the real thing.