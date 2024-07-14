Key Takeaways Maserati's GranCabrio Folgore offers powerful acceleration with three electric motors.

The car combines stylish design with modern technology and a range of color options.

Limited rear seating and trunk space make this a less practical vehicle.

I tried my first all-electric Maserati not long ago and, considering it was an SUV, the Grecale Folgore was impressive. Now, the automaker has released the GranCabrio Folgore, a sporty EV. Maserati was quick to get this car out before the competition, with only the MG Cyberster being the current and most obvious rival.Thankfully, the GranCabrio Folgore is impressive on almost all levels.

The downside? Well, there’s no throaty combustion engine to provide a cacophonous audio backdrop -- though Maserati offers an ICE variant in the form of the GranCabrio Trofeo. That boasts the same twin-turbo V6 found in Maserati’s awesome MC20. In a dream scenario, I’d advise buying one of each. In fact, Maserati also has a luxury speedboat in the shape of the $2.6 million Tridente if you’re looking to complete the set.

Joking aside, the GranCabrio Folgore is a stunning car with a design that is everything you’d expect from the brand. The EV comes with a beefy battery and three electric motors. It also features four seats and a drop-top that can be lowered in just 14 seconds at speeds of up to 31mph. Add in six color options and this EV is complete package.

Recommended Maserati GranCabrio Folgore The Maserati GranCabrio Folgore provides plenty of thrills. It looks great and offers oodles of performance, particularly when it comes to acceleration. A lack of engine noise, with only the thrum of its large tires and some synthesized background tuning, is a compromise of sorts, but this is more than made up for by the great driving position and comfortable interior. Just don’t expect to enjoy the same effect if you’re relegated to the rear seats. Pros Powerful electric motors

Superb design

Great selection of exterior and interior colors Cons Small rear seats

Even smaller trunk

Lacks the audio soundtrack of gas version

Price, specs, and availability

Even if you’re not after one of the extravagantly expensive wild paint jobs, the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore boasts an eye-watering price. The model I tested starts at £185,610. That equates to nearly $237,000 for the US market.

Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Engine Three electric motors powered by Lithium-ion battery Drive Layout Four-wheel drive Horsepower 83 kW / 751 bhp 0-60mph 2.8 seconds Torque 1,360 Nm Top Speed 180 mph Transsmission Auto Battery size 83kWh Range ~260km Expand

Design and build

Stunning curves in all the right places

I think Maserati's designers did an excellent job styling the GranCabrio. It has all the typical nuances I like see with the company's other cars. The effect is most dramatic when you view the GranCabrio from the front, with an imposing grille, vertical headlights and a huge expanse of hood and fenders to enjoy first, but the grin factor got better as I moved along the sides and around the back.

This isn’t too radical a car. In fact, I like the way Maserati kept things fairly conventional, and I think it makes sense; the company has a customer base that wants to dip its toe into the world of EVs, but probably doesn't want anything too revolutionary in the looks department.

This isn’t too radical a car. In fact, I like the way Maserati kept things fairly conventional.

However, what makes the GranCabrio even more noticeable is the range of colors that Maserati offers, though expect to pay almost $30K for the most expensive of those finishes. The car is topped off with a folding fabric roof, which looks quite elegant when it’s up. I found though, especially under blue skies, that this was best stowed away quickly, allowing the sun to bring out the best of the car’s striking interior.

The interior lowdown

Stunning finishes but cramped in the back

Alongside its dramatic exterior lines, the best thing about the GranCabrio Folgore is its interior. What I like most is the way there’s a clever blend of classic and modern styling touches. Naturally, there’s an ornate clock sitting in the center of the dash, but look immediately below that and past the rich trim color and there’s a touchscreen display. Far from clashing, the combination of components works really well.