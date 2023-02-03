It was a real thrill when Insomniac Games and PlayStation announced in late 2021 that the developer was working on another Marvel game after the stellar success of its Spider-Man titles.

Wolverine is a very different type of superhero, but we can't wait to find out more about what Insomniac has planned for him. Here are all the details that are currently public about the upcoming game.

We don't have an official date for Wolverine, with nothing having been revealed since the game was first announced, but some recent speculation has given us a little to work with.

Jeff Grubb told a GiantBomb stream recently that the game is expected to probably launch in 2025, but that a late 2024 date is also possible depending on how things go with it.

That would be a quick turnaround between Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine from Insomniac, but it's a big developer at this stage, so we can't rule it out.

Marvel's Wolverine platforms

Wolverine has been announced as a major PS5 exclusive, which means that it won't be coming to Xbox consoles in any shape or form.

The same goes for the Switch, which couldn't possibly handle its graphical prowess regardless.

However, since its announcement Sony has been pushing a lot more of its games over to PC, so we'd expect Wolverine to also arrive on PC either at launch or soon after it.

Marvel's Wolverine trailer

There's only been one teaser trailer for Wolverine so far, and it doesn't give us a huge amount to work with, as you can see below.

It shows the aftermath of what looks like a chaotic bar fight, with a sole thug looking to surprise a long man at the bar with his knife. That won't end well for him, as Logan's reveal of his trademark claws confirms.

As soon as any more trailers come out for Wolverine we'll be sure to add them to this article for you.

Marvel's Wolverine story

Jeff Grubb had a little more to say about Wolverine than just its release window - he's reported that the game is set well before Logan becomes a member of the X-Men, in his wandering years.

This makes sense given the setting of that teaser trailer, and Wolverine's clothes in it, which are anonymous.

We don't know anything about what story the game will tell beyond this, though, although we'd assume it'll incorporate some of Wolverine's classic story tropes. Perhaps we'll be wrestling with Sabertooth, for example.

Grubb has also said that the game is shooting for an R rating, meaning that it will likely be bloody and mature - something that should be music to the ears of longtime fans of the character.

Insomniac Games

Marvel's Wolverine gameplay

In the absence of any gameplay footage or information, there isn't much to go on yet regarding gameplay details for Marvel's Wolverine.

A final dose of information from Jeff Grubb, though, claims that the game is taking its cues from the two modern God of War games.

That means it won't be a fully open-world title like Spider-Man was, but rather will see players move between and explore large open areas as it carries them through a narrative.

It's an enticing recipe that has worked superbly for Santa Monica Studio's titles, but we'll have to wait to see if it's an accurate portrayal of how Marvel's Wolverine will work.

