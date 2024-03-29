Key Takeaways Marvel Rivals is a new 6v6 hero shooter featuring characters like Black Panther and Spider-Man.

The game, developed by NetEase, aims to test game mechanics and gather player feedback during an alpha test phase in May.

Players interested in the alpha test can sign up by filling out a registration form that includes questions about their Marvel knowledge.

With the introduction of multiverses in Avengers: Endgame, the Marvel Cinematic Universe unleashed the potential for endless team-ups and crossovers that fans never thought possible. Now, they can assemble superheroes and supervillains however they want in Marvel Rivals, a free-to-play team-based shooter developed by NetEase Games.

With a closed alpha test slated for May, players will soon have the chance to dive into exhilarating 6v6 battles. The initial roster features an impressive lineup of 18 iconic characters, such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and Loki. More characters will be introduced through post-launch updates, giving gamers a reason to keep playing while they await the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows.

Rivals send ripples throughout the multiverse

An original story, if not original in concept

At the heart of Marvel Rivals lies an original storyline crafted by the talented writing team at NetEase. The game explores a universe-spanning conflict between Doctor Doom and his future counterpart from the year 2099, culminating in a cataclysmic event known as the "Timestream Entanglement." As universes collide and new worlds emerge, heroes and villains must put aside their differences and unite to prevent total chaos and destruction.

So far, the cast of playable characters includes Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Groot, Hulk, Iron Man, Loki, Luna Snow, Magik, Magneto, Mantis, Namor, Peni Parker, Rocket Raccoon, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, Storm, Star-Lord and The Punisher. Given those names, it's unclear if the roster will be neatly divided between heroes and villains, or if teams can mix and match at will. Thanks to the existence of multiverses, it's possible to have evil versions of good characters and good versions of evil characters, so there's no need to limit the possibilities.

A shooting game without guns

Team up with friends for 6v6 showdowns

Marvel Rivals introduces a unique twist to traditional shooter games by incorporating superhero powers and abilities. In an interview with Variety magazine, director at NetEase Games Thaddeus Sasser highlighted the importance of teamwork in Marvel Rivals, drawing parallels between superhero alliances and cooperative gameplay mechanics. For example, players can synergize with allies for powerful combos, such as Rocket Raccoon riding on Groot's shoulders or Doctor Strange creating portals for allies to launch stealth attacks.

"From the mystical realm of Asgard to the futuristic streets of 2099's Tokyo, Rivals immerses players in visually stunning and dynamic landscapes."

One of the standout features of Marvel Rivals is its ever-changing battlefields, which are brought to life with destructible environments. From the mystical realm of Asgard to the futuristic streets of 2099's Tokyo, Rivals immerses players in visually stunning and dynamic landscapes. The ability to reshape the environment adds an extra layer of strategy, allowing players to outmaneuver their opponents and gain the upper hand in combat.

When can you play Marvel Rivals?

Marvel Rivals

If you want to play an early version of the game, you can apply to be a tester for Marvel Rivals. To sign up, players will need to fill out the registration form and answer questions like what genres they play the most, their favorite PvP shooters, and how well they know the MCU.

Invites to the playtest will go out via email to those who registered.

While an exact date for the alpha test remains unconfirmed, it is slated to commence at some point in May. Developer NetEase Games aims to utilize this period to gather feedback and data, refining the game in preparation for its anticipated beta and subsequent full release.

After that, Rivals will likely progress to either a closed or open beta stage, a practice increasingly commonplace within the gaming industry. Should NetEase opt for the closed beta approach, applications are anticipated to become available following the conclusion of the closed alpha phase. Conversely, an open beta would be accessible to players through straightforward downloads from platforms such as Steam and the Epic Games Store.

With the specifics of the Marvel Rivals beta phase yet to be finalized, the timing of its occurrence remains uncertain, as does the possibility of expansion to additional platforms beyond PC.