Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has officially come to a close with the release of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, marking the end of a thrilling and action-packed chapter in the MCU's cinematic history.

This phase saw the release of a remarkable number of new films and Disney+ MCU series, nearly as many as the first three phases combined. Disney+ became a new platform for Marvel storytelling, introducing shows like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, and Moon Knight to fans worldwide. In addition, new blockbuster movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also premiered during this phase. Not to mention, fans were also treated to recent Disney+ Special Presentations like Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

With the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel officially kicked off Phase Five, and fans are excited to see where this next chapter will take us. If you're feeling a bit lost or uncertain about where to start or what to watch before the next big movie or series hits theaters or screens, don't worry. We've got you covered. Whether you're looking to catch up before the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, or just need to refresh your memory, we've compiled a go-to watch guide that's sure to satisfy all your Marvel cravings.

We've arranged everything in chronological order below, so you can easily follow along with the timeline of events as they unfold in the Marvel universe. And for those who want to spice things up a bit, we've included some alternative viewing orders at the end of this guide. However, this guide is primarily for those who want to watch the Marvel films and TV shows in the correct order, and not for the hardcore comic book fans who may have their own preferred viewing orders.

MCU timeline: Every Marvel movie and TV show in chronological order

NOTE: THERE ARE SPOILERS BELOW.

To fully understand and follow the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, watching the Marvel films and shows in the order they were released won't cut it. That's why we've created a different order, arranged by when the events actually occur. Although Iron Man is considered the official start of the MCU, it's not necessarily the first Marvel film you should watch. Instead, we recommend starting with Captain America: The First Avenger, which was released in 2011 and is the fifth film from Marvel Studios. The story begins in 1942, decades before Iron Man even comes onto the scene.

For this chronological watch guide, we'll be featuring the Marvel feature films and the new Disney+ shows. However, we do need to warn you that there will be a few spoilers along the way. If you're looking to avoid any plot twists or surprises, head to the bottom of this guide for a full list of every Marvel movie and TV show. We've also compiled a few other lists for you to explore, depending on what you're looking for.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011 - movie)

While Captain America may have been the fifth film to come out of Marvel Studios, it's the first on our list for a reason. The events of this film actually take place before those of Iron Man, The Hulk, and Thor - all of which were released before Cap.

In Captain America: The First Avenger, we are introduced to Chris Evans' portrayal of Steve Rogers, a scrawny and sickly man who volunteers for a top-secret experiment to create a super-soldier. The film takes place during World War II and follows Steve as he becomes the iconic Captain America and fights against the nefarious organisation known as Hydra, led by the evil Red Skull.

Beyond introducing one of the most beloved superheroes in the MCU, this film also introduces the Tesseract, which we later discover is the first Infinity Stone. These powerful gems are scattered throughout the universe and have the ability to control reality. The Tesseract becomes a central plot point throughout the MCU, including in upcoming Avengers films.

Captain Marvel (2019 - movie)

The second film on our list made its debut in 2019. Captain Marvel, set in 1995, follows the story of the eponymous hero Carol Danvers, portrayed by Brie Larson, as she crash-lands on Earth and embarks on a mission to track down the shape-shifting Skrull aliens.

In addition to the gripping action scenes that are a staple of the MCU, the film is a real treat for anyone who grew up in the 90s. From scenes set in Blockbuster stores to nods to the days of dial-up internet, Captain Marvel is packed with nostalgic moments that are sure to delight audiences of all ages.

The film also sheds light on some key backstory elements of the MCU, including the origin of Nick Fury's famous eye-patch and the formation of the Avengers Initiative. And of course, the introduction of Carol Danvers as one of the most powerful heroes in the universe sets the stage for some major showdowns in future films.

Iron Man (2008 - movie)

According to the official Marvel timeline, Iron Man is set in 2010 and is the film that kicked off the entire MCU. The story revolves around Tony Stark, played brilliantly by Robert Downey Jr., a genius inventor, philanthropist, and playboy.

After being captured by a terrorist organisation, Stark is held captive and pressured to build the latest weapons system for his captors. Instead, he uses his ingenuity to design a powerful suit of armor that allows him to escape. This becomes the first iteration of the Iron Man suit, which he continues to develop and refine throughout the film and subsequent sequels.

Iron Man not only sets the stage for the MCU, but also introduces us to one of its most iconic and beloved characters. From Tony's quick wit to his incredible tech creations, the film gives us a glimpse into the larger-than-life world of superheroes.

Iron Man 2 (2010 - movie)

Iron Man 2 picks up right where the first film left off, with Tony Stark struggling to deal with the aftermath of his Iron Man identity being revealed to the world. The government demands that he hand over the technology behind the suit, but Stark refuses to comply. This leads to a tense standoff that is made even more complicated by the arrival of a new villain, a weapons manufacturer who will stop at nothing to get his hands on the coveted technology.

The film also introduces us to two other key members of the Avengers team: the Black Widow, played by Scarlett Johansson, and War Machine, played by Don Cheadle.

Note: While The Incredible Hulk technically takes place around the same time as Iron Man 2 and Thor, Marvel recommends watching Iron Man 2 first for consistency purposes. We've followed their official guidance to create this chronological watch guide.

The Incredible Hulk (2008 - movie)

The Incredible Hulk sees Bruce Banner, played by Edward Norton, on the run from General Thunderbolt Ross and the US Military, as he desperately tries to evade capture and find a cure for his condition. Despite his best efforts, Ross is determined to capture Banner and use his unique abilities for military purposes. In a bid to create a controllable version of the Hulk, Ross uses another soldier as a test subject, but things quickly spiral out of control. This leads to an epic battle between the two Hulks, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.

Although Norton played the role of Banner in this film, he was replaced by Mark Ruffalo in 2012's The Avengers and has remained the face of the big green man ever since.

Thor (2011 - movie)

After being banished to Earth from Asgard by his father Odin, the mighty God of Thunder, Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth), must earn back his powers and regain control of his hammer, Mjolnir. This is no easy task, and he must prove his worthiness to wield the weapon once again.

Luckily, Thor finds an ally in Jane Foster, an Earth scientist played by Natalie Portman, who helps him navigate the complexities of life on our planet while also aiding him in his quest to set things right in Asgard. Meanwhile, his treacherous brother Loki is up to no good, and Thor must act fast to prevent him from assuming total control of their homeland.

The Avengers (2012 - movie)

The Avengers is the culmination of the so-called "Phase One" of the MCU. With all the main heroes introduced, the real challenge was finding something daunting enough to force them to work together. The film brings together characters such as Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America, who must put aside their differences and unite to stop the nefarious plans of Loki and his army of aliens. The epic battle scenes and witty dialogue make The Avengers a must-see for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Iron Man 3 (2013 - movie)

The third and final standalone Iron Man film occurs six months after the tremendous fight in New York City. Tony Stark is grappling with the aftermath of the battle, which almost claimed his life. His experience prompts him to create a fleet of Iron Man suits, which he can employ at a moment's notice. However, when a formidable terrorist called the Mandarin emerges, Tony must confront his most significant challenge yet, testing the mettle of both the man and the suit.

Thor: The Dark World (2013 - movie)

In the second Thor film, our hero Thor (Chris Hemsworth) returns to Asgard following the invasion of New York City led by his mischievous brother, Loki (Tom Hiddleston). Unfortunately for Thor, he doesn't have much time to catch his breath before an ancient enemy, the Dark Elves, resurfaces. Once believed to be extinct, the Dark Elves have returned to claim the Aether, a powerful weapon that is later discovered to be one of the six Infinity Stones, capable of granting immense power to its possessor. As Thor fights to protect the Nine Realms from the Dark Elves' malevolent plan, he must also grapple with his complicated relationship with Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who finds herself entangled in the conflict.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014 - movie)

Captain America has been working for S.H.I.E.L.D, a special government agency, since the events of The Avengers, but he finds himself questioning the organisation's motives as he uncovers more about its plans. To make matters worse, his closest friend returns from the dead as an adversary, the Winter Soldier, portrayed by Sebastian Stan. The film also introduces The Falcon, played by Anthony Mackie, who joins Captain America in his quest for justice against the shadowy forces that threaten to tear the world apart.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014 - movie)

Starring Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Guardians of the Galaxy follows the adventures of a rogue scavenger who stumbles across an Infinity Stone hidden in the ruins of an alien world. Faced with the daunting task of protecting the universe from the stone's destructive powers, he assembles a team of misfits, including a talking raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper), Groot the talking tree, and others. United in their quest to stop Ronan the Accuser from using the Infinity Stone, the unlikely heroes must overcome their differences and work together to save the galaxy from certain doom.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 (2017 - movie)

Continuing from the original, this sequel takes place a few months later. Peter Quill finds himself increasingly enamoured with Gamora, portrayed by Zoe Saldana. However, his attention is diverted when he meets Ego, a deity-like entity portrayed by Kurt Russell, who forces him to confront his enigmatic past. Placing the Guardian of the Galaxy films within the MCU timeline presents a difficulty as they are seemingly self-contained and predominantly set in the vast expanse of outer space. Despite this challenge, the film successfully weaves together the threads of the overarching MCU storyline.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015 - movie)

In this film, the Avengers assemble once again to face the repercussions of a misstep made by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner - the creation of an artificial intelligence named Ultron, with the voiceover provided by James Spader. The stakes are high, as even a single surviving Ultron unit can pose a grave threat to the Avengers. Alongside the original Avengers, the film also introduces fresh faces to the team - The Scarlet Witch (portrayed by Elizabeth Olson), Quicksilver (played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson), and Vision (played by Paul Bettany), adding new dimensions and dynamics to the already stellar cast.

Ant-Man (2015 - movie)

Ant-Man features Paul Rudd as a skilled thief, who is enlisted by Michael Douglas' Hank Pym to wear the Ant-Man suit and prevent the technology from being misused as a weapon. However, Pym's former protégé, portrayed by Corey Stoll, creates a similar suit named the Yellowjacket, leading to a confrontation between Ant-Man and the Yellowjacket. In a high-stakes battle that takes place on a microscopic scale, Ant-Man must use his powers to overcome the Yellowjacket and save the day.

Captain America: Civil War (2016 - movie)

Despite its title, Captain America: Civil War showcases nearly every Avenger in the franchise, including the addition of two new heroes - Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther and Tom Holland's Spider-Man. However, tensions rise as the Avengers are torn apart into opposing factions over Captain America's decision to defend his friend Bucky Barnes, who is believed to be responsible for the UN bombing. This rift leads to an epic clash between the two sides, as each member fights for what they believe is right.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017 - movie)

Spider-Man takes centre stage for his first solo adventure, battling against Michael Keaton's menacing Vulture, a former construction worker turned black-market arms dealer, who has acquired dangerous technology left behind from the Battle of New York depicted in the first Avengers film. Meanwhile, Peter Parker also struggles to balance his superhero responsibilities with his high school life, including classes, extracurricular activities, and a crush on his classmate. With its fresh take on the beloved character and heartfelt coming-of-age moments, this film offers a standout addition to the MCU.

Doctor Strange (2016 - movie)

Benedict Cumberbatch portrays Stephen Strange, a skilled and arrogant surgeon who loses the use of his hands in a devastating accident. In his search for a cure, he embarks on a journey across the world, seeking out ancient knowledge and magic to restore his abilities. Eventually, he encounters The Ancient One, portrayed by Tilda Swinton, who becomes his mentor and guides him in the ways of the mystical arts.

Black Panther (2018 - movie)

T'Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman, returns to Wakanda to ascend the throne and become king, following the events of Captain America: Civil War. However, he is faced with a dilemma - whether to maintain Wakanda's tradition of isolationism or share their resources and technology with the world. Complicating matters further is the emergence of Eric Killmonger, portrayed by Michael B Jordan, who seeks to challenge T'Challa's claim to the throne and has a personal vendetta against the Wakandan royal family.

Note: Because this film follows the events of Captain America: The Civil War, so you could watch it after that film, but Marvel prefers you watch it here.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017 - movie)

In this third standalone film, Thor is exiled to the far reaches of space after the death of his father and the destruction of his legendary hammer at the hands of his vengeful sister, Hela, portrayed by Cate Blanchett. There, he becomes a gladiator, forced to battle against his former ally, the Hulk, who had been missing since the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron. In order to defeat Hela and save Asgard from her wrath, Thor must form an unlikely alliance with the Hulk, Loki, and Tessa Thompson's formidable Valkyrie

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018 - movie)

Scott Lang is back, but he's placed under house arrest after his involvement in the events of Captain America: Civil War, leading to a strained relationship with Hank Pym and Hope, Pym's daughter. However, when he receives a new mission from them, Scott sees an opportunity to redeem himself and reunite with his loved ones. The mission involves retrieving Pym's wife from the Quantum Realm, where she has been trapped for decades. And as a heads up, make sure to stick around for the post-credits scene, but save it until after you've seen Infinity War.

Black Widow (2021 - movie)

This film focuses on the character of Natasha Romanoff, played by Scarlett Johansson, during a time of self-imposed exile in her life. Set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, the film delves into Black Widow's past, offering insight into her origins and motivations. Along the way, she reunites with old acquaintances, including a paternal figure played by David Harbour, who assumes the mantle of the Red Guardian - the Soviet Union's equivalent of Captain America. However, the most significant addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes in the form of Florence Pugh's Yelena, another Black Widow who may have an integral role in future films.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018 - movie)

In this film, the Mad Titan Thanos, portrayed by Josh Brolin, sets out to obtain all of the powerful Infinity Stones himself, after years of scheming and orchestrating from behind the scenes. The Avengers, scattered across the cosmos, are the only ones who can stand in his way. However, Thanos' motive is not just to possess ultimate power - he seeks to use it to wipe out half of all life in the universe, believing it to be the only way to restore balance.

Avengers: Endgame (2019 - movie)

In the aftermath of Thanos' catastrophic snap that wiped out half of all life, the universe is plunged into chaos. However, a glimmer of hope arises for the Avengers to undo the damage. But before they can attempt this daunting task, Captain America and Tony Stark must set aside their differences and reunite the fractured team one last time. Five years have passed since the catastrophic event, and the remaining Avengers must grapple with their losses and find the courage to embark on a dangerous mission that will determine the fate of the universe.

Loki (2021 - Disney+ TV show)

This series offers a mind-bending exploration of where Loki fits into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show jumps back and forth between different points in time, including the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79AD and a catastrophic hurricane hitting Alabama in 2050. However, the show's real impact comes from its depiction of the Time Variance Authority, or TVA, and its leader "He Who Remains," aka Kang. Each film prior to this point had been leading up to a reality that prevented a multiversal war, but also left Kang in charge of all of reality.

Now, with the TVA no longer maintaining order, the lines between universes are beginning to blur, setting the stage for a new era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With its mind-bending concepts and brilliant performances, this series offers a thrilling and thought-provoking addition to the franchise.

What If...? (2022 - Disney+ animated TV show)

What If...? is a groundbreaking animated series that explores the endless possibilities of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jeffrey Wright voices the enigmatic Watcher, a god-like being who oversees the many different universes that exist within the MCU. Each episode of the series presents a unique premise, based on a question from the franchise. For example, the first episode is titled "What If Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?" and offers a thrilling alternate reality in which Peggy Carter becomes a super-soldier instead of Steve Rogers.

Furthermore, as Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has confirmed, the events of What If...? will have direct ramifications for the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some of the characters and events from the series set to appear in upcoming films and series. As such, this series is a must-watch for any Marvel fan looking to expand their understanding of the multiverse and its infinite possibilities.

WandaVision (2021 - Disney+ TV show)

Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff has endured an immense amount of tragedy throughout her time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She lost her family in a devastating bombing, leaving her and her brother stranded in the rubble for days. Eventually, her brother died during the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron, and she was forced to kill her beloved Vision to prevent Thanos from obtaining the Mind Stone. To make matters worse, Thanos reversed time and killed Vision again before her eyes.

These events set the stage for WandaVision, the first live-action MCU series on Disney+. The show sees Wanda take over a small town in New Jersey, creating an idyllic version of her own life in an attempt to cope with her grief and loss. Set immediately after her return from the Snap, the show takes place closest to the events of Avengers: Endgame of all the Phase Four Marvel content.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019 - movie)

Spider-Man: Far From Home marks the conclusion of Marvel's "Phase Three," and offers the first glimpse of the MCU post-Infinity War. As the freshly unsnapped Peter Parker embarks on a European field trip with his classmates, he's suddenly drawn into a high-stakes adventure involving Nick Fury and Jake Gyllenhaal's enigmatic Mysterio, who needs his help against a group of powerful enemies known as the Elementals.

Set approximately six months after "The Blip," when The Avengers restored everyone who had been snapped by Thanos in Endgame, this film explores the emotional aftermath of that cataclysmic event.

The Falcon and The Winter Solider (2021 - Disney+ TV show)

Marvel's second Disney+ series premiered in March 2021. The show sees Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson (aka The Falcon) and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes (aka The Winter Soldier) team up to take on a new threat in the form of an organization known as the Flagsmashers. These dangerous foes have acquired a super-soldier serum similar to the one that turned Steve Rogers into Captain America.

To make matters worse, the pair must also contend with the government's hand-picked successor to the mantle of Captain America: John Walker, played by Wyatt Russell. This series is set approximately six months after the Snap, placing it around the spring of 2024 in the MCU timeline. As such, it occurs before the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which takes place slightly later in 2024 and sees Peter Parker grappling with the aftermath of the Snap and its consequences for the world at large.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021 - movie)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings introduces Simu Liu as the eponymous hero who must face off against the formidable Mandarin, played by Hong Kong cinema legend Tony Leung Chiu-wai. Set around April 2024 in the MCU timeline, the film takes place prior to the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Fans of the MCU will be delighted to see the return of Ben Kingsley as well, reprising his role from Iron Man 3 as the fake Mandarin. This time, we get to see the real villain in all his glory, along with a host of other beloved characters and familiar faces.

Eternals (2021 - movie)

This Marvel film offers a unique glimpse into the earliest days of the MCU timeline, introducing audiences to the powerful Eternals, created by a Celestial to protect humans from the malevolent Deviants. Directed by Academy Award-winner Chloe Zhao, the film features a star-studded cast including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and Richard Madden.

The main portion of the film takes place between four months (around the same time as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and a year (around the time of Spider-Man: No Way Home) after The Blip. In the film, the Eternals have been secretly safeguarding humanity for thousands of years, using their incredible powers to protect mankind from threats both great and small.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021 - movie)

Continuing the story from the last Spider-Man film, the newest entry in the franchise finds Peter Parker facing the consequences of being accused of murdering Mysterio, with his secret identity revealed to the world. As the public backlash begins to hurt those closest to him, Peter turns to Doctor Strange for help, hoping the sorcerer can erase everyone's memories of his Spider-Man alter-ego.

While the film initially takes place during the summer of 2024 in the MCU timeline, the main action occurs after Halloween that same year, marking it exactly one year after the catastrophic events of The Blip.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022 - movie)

Sam Raimi, famous for directing the first Spider-Man trilogy with Tobey Maguire, is at the helm of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Doctor Strange, but following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, we now know that he's no longer the Sorcerer Supreme.

The movie begins where we last saw Strange, teaming up with Spider-Man to mend a tear in the fabric of the universe by casting a spell to erase everyone's memories of Spider-Man's identity. Unfortunately, this has some severe repercussions, and beings from alternate multiverses soon arrive, wreaking havoc. As a result, Doctor Strange enlists the help of Wanda Maximoff to resolve the situation before embarking on a multiverse-spanning journey that is said to be the darkest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Hawkeye (2021 - Disney+ TV show)

Jeremy Renner returns as Hawkeye, aka Clint Barton, alongside Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Kate Bishop, a young archer who idolises the Avenger and is determined to follow in his footsteps. Hawkeye is spending the holidays with his family in New York City when Bishop discovers his old costume from his time as the lethal vigilante Ronin during the Snap.

Eager to prove herself, Bishop dons the costume and begins fighting criminals, inadvertently attracting Hawkeye's attention and also Ronin's vengeful enemies. As a result, Bishop and Barton reluctantly team up to conceal Hawkeye's past as Ronin for good.

Set during the Christmas season, Hawkeye takes place in the MCU's version of December 2024, approximately 14 months since the Blip, when half of all life was wiped out and subsequently restored. The series explores the ramifications of the Blip and how it has affected both Hawkeye and Bishop.

Moon Knight (2022 - Disney+ TV show)

​​​​​​​Oscar Issac portrays Steven Grant, who struggles with Dissociative Identity Disorder, in the Disney+ series Moon Knight. He soon discovers that he has been leading a second life as a mercenary named Marc Spector. Mohamed Diab helms the series, which also marks the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Ethan Hawke, playing Arthur Harrow.

Throughout the series, viewers can spot various clues that tie Moon Knight to the wider MCU, such as references to the Global Repatriation Council featured in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. While the show's timeline takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, its release order puts it after the Hawkeye series, placing it in the MCU's version of 2025.

The show explores the character of Moon Knight in depth, delving into his complicated psyche and the struggles that come with his disorder.

She-Hulk (2022- Disney+ show)

Tatiana Maslany takes on the role of Jennifer Walters, a promising young lawyer and cousin of Bruce Banner, in the Disney+ series She-Hulk.

After a car accident involving Bruce, Jennifer receives a life-saving blood transfusion, unwittingly receiving a dose of Hulk's gamma radiation. She soon discovers that she has acquired some of her cousin's powers and transforms into She-Hulk, with less of the rage and loss of control that Bruce experiences.

The nine-episode series is led by showrunner and head writer Jessica Gao, best known for her Emmy-winning work on Rick and Morty.

Ms. Marvel (2022 - Disney+ show)

Iman Vellani portrays Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager with a passion for the Avengers, especially Captain Marvel, in the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.

While creating her cosplay outfit for Avenger-Con, Kamala adds a family heirloom bracelet as a finishing touch. To her surprise, the bracelet endows her with powers similar to those of Captain Marvel, her hero. Kamala quickly embraces her newfound abilities and sets out to protect her community as the superhero Ms. Marvel.

Set between one and two years after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Ms. Marvel is the first Marvel Studios project to focus on a Muslim superhero. The series explores Kamala's journey as she grapples with her identity and the responsibility of being a hero while navigating her life as a teenager.

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022 - film)

Chris Hemsworth is back as Thor Odinson for the fourth solo film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor: Love and Thunder. However, this time, he's not the only Thor on the scene. Natalie Portman also returns as Jane Foster, who takes up the mantle of the God of Thunder after being deemed worthy of Mjolnir. Despite their past romance, Thor and Jane must put their differences aside to defeat their common enemy, Gorr the God Butcher, portrayed by Christian Bale. The villain is on a mission to eradicate every god in the universe.

Writer and director Taika Waititi, who previously helmed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to the director's chair for Love and Thunder.

Werewolf by Night (2022 - Disney+ special presentation)

Marvel's Werewolf by Night breaks new ground in how the studio tells stories set in the MCU.

The "special presentation" is neither a series nor a movie, but rather an hour-long, mostly black-and-white feature. Gael Garcia Bernal stars as Jack Russell, who infiltrates a meeting of the world's most feared monster hunters, only to find himself transformed into a werewolf. As he navigates his new identity, he must also navigate a world of supernatural danger and intrigue.

The special is directed by Michael Giacchino, who is also rumoured to be helming Marvel's Blade film, set to release next year.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022 - film)

Following the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, Ryan Coogler returned to write and direct Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The highly anticipated film opens with T'Challa's untimely death, leaving his sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) to mourn and struggle with finding a cure for his illness.

With Wakanda vulnerable and without its powerful leader, other nations begin to pressure the country for access to its valuable Vibranium resources. Matters are further complicated when a scientist at MIT discovers a massive underwater deposit of Vibranium, which also happens to be the home of a race of superhuman underwater dwellers led by Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía).

Namor blames Wakanda for leading outsiders to his doorstep, setting off a chain of events that threatens to engulf the world in conflict.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Disney+ Special Presentation 2022)

James Gunn and the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy filmed a special Disney+ presentation while simultaneously working on the highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, set to release next year.

The Holiday Special finds Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) travelling to Earth to find the perfect Christmas gift for Quill (Chris Pratt): a chance to meet his idol, Kevin Bacon. The rest of the gang, including a much larger Groot, joins them on their festive journey. Additionally, the team encounters Cosmo, a telepathic dog sent into space by the Soviet Union in the 1950s.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023 - Film)

Paul Rudd reprises his role as Scott Lang in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, the third standalone adventure for the shrinking superhero. Scott's fame has skyrocketed following the publication of his memoir about his time with the Avengers, but his relationship with his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) has suffered as a result.

However, when Cassie creates a new device that enables communication with the Quantum Realm, Scott and the rest of the Ant-Man team are transported there, only to discover that it is now ruled by the time-travelling villain Kang The Conqueror, portrayed by Jonathan Majors.

What's next in the MCU?

For more details about upcoming MCU projects, see: Upcoming Marvel movies: Every new MCU film and TV show in the works?

Spoiler-free version: The MCU timeline at a glance

The entire MCU in chronological order - but only the feature films and Disney+ shows

This is the at-a-glance version of the guide above, which includes the Marvel Studios films as well as the new Disney+ TV shows:

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011 - movie)

Captain Marvel (2019 - movie)

Iron Man (2008 - movie)

Iron Man 2 (2010 - movie)

The Incredible Hulk (2008 - movie)

Thor (2011 - movie)

The Avengers (2012 - movie)

Iron Man 3 (2013 - movie)

Thor: The Dark World (2013 - movie)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014 - movie)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014 - movie)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017 - movie)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015 - movie)

Ant-Man (2015 - movie)

Captain America: Civil War (2016 - movie)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017 - movie)

Doctor Strange (2016 - movie)

Black Panther (2018 - movie)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017 - movie)

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018 - movie)

Black Widow (2021 - movie)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018 - movie)

Avengers: Endgame (2019 - movie)

Loki (2021 - Disney+ TV show)

What If...? (2022 - Disney+ TV show)

WandaVision (2021 - Disney+ TV show)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019 - movie)

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (2021 - Disney+ TV show)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021 - movie)

Eternals (2021 - movie)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021 - movie)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022 - movie)

Hawkeye (2021 - Disney+ TV show)

Moon Knight (2022 - Disney+ TV show)

She-Hulk (2022 - Disney+ TV show)

Mrs Marvel (2022 - Disney+ TV show)

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022 - movie)

Werewolf by Night (2022 - Special Presentation)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022 - movie)

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022- Special Presentation)

Ant-man and The Wasp: Quantumania (2023 - movie)

The entire MCU in chronological order with the Marvel Television shows included

Before the launch of Disney+, Marvel Studios created content for the small screen under the umbrella of "Marvel Television". These shows, which include titles such as Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., take place in the same universe as the Marvel films and new Disney+ shows.

While not necessary to watch in order to enjoy the MCU, the Marvel Television shows offer a wealth of additional content for fans to enjoy. The shows explore different characters and storylines within the Marvel universe, often with darker and more mature themes than the films.

Here's an expanded at-a-glance list that includes where the Marvel Television shows fit into the timeline. The TV shows appear below in bold.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011 - movie)

Marvel's Agent Carter Season 1 (2015 - Marvel Television show)

Marvel's Agent Carter Season 2 (2016 - Marvel Television show)

Captain Marvel (2019 - movie)

Iron Man (2008 - movie)

Iron Man 2 (2010 - movie)

The Incredible Hulk (2008 - movie)

Thor (2011 - movie)

The Avengers (2012 - movie)

Iron Man 3 (2013 - movie)

Thor: The Dark World (2013 - movie)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014 - movie)

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Season 1 (2013 - Marvel Television show)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014 - movie)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017 - movie)

Daredevil Season 1 (2015 - Marvel Television show)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015 - movie)

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Season 2 (2014 - Marvel Television show)

Ant-Man (2015 - movie)

Jessica Jones Season 1 (2015 - TV show)

Daredevil Season 2 (2016 - TV show)

Captain America: Civil War (2016 - movie)

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Season 3 (2015 - Marvel Television show)

Luke Cage Season 1 (2016 - Marvel Television show)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017 - movie)

Doctor Strange (2016 - movie)

Black Panther (2018 - movie)

Iron Fist Season 1 (2017 - TV show)

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Season 4 (2016 - Marvel Television show)

The Defenders Season 1 (2017 - Marvel Television show)

The Inhumans Season 1 (2017 - Marvel Television show)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017 - movie)

The Runaways Season 1 (2017 - Marvel Television show)

The Runaways Season 2 (2018 - Marvel Television show)

The Runaways Season 3 (2019 - Marvel Television show)

The Punisher Season 1 (2017 - Marvel Television show)

Jessica Jones Season 2 (2018 - Marvel Television show)

Luke Cage Season 2 (2018 - Marvel Television show)

Cloak and Dagger Season 1 (2018 - Marvel Television show)

Daredevil Season 3 (2018 - Marvel Television show)

The Punisher Season 2 (2019 - Marvel Television show)

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Season 5 (2017 - Marvel Television show)

Iron Fist Season 2 (2018 - Marvel Television show)

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018 - movie)

Black Widow (2021 - movie)

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Season 6 (2019 - Marvel Television show)

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Season 7 (2020 - Marvel Television show)

Avengers Infinity War (2018 - movie)

Avengers: Endgame (2019 - movie)

Loki (2021 - Disney+ TV show)

What If...? (2022 - Disney+ TV show)

WandaVision (2021 - Disney+ TV show)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019 - movie)

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (2021 - Disney+ TV show)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021 - movie)

Eternals (2021 - movie)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021 - movie)

Hawkeye (2021 - Disney+ TV show)

Moon Knight (2022 - Disney+ TV show)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022 - movie)

Mrs Marvel (2022 - Disney+ TV show)

She-Hulk (2022 - Disney+ TV show)

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022- movie)

Werewolf by Night (2022 - Special Presentation)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022 - movie)

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022- Special Presentation)

Ant-man and The Wasp: Quantumania (2023 - movie)

This viewing order presents the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in the order of their original theatrical release, beginning with the first Marvel film and ending with the most recent.

Iron Man (2008 - movie)

The Incredible Hulk (2008 - movie)

Iron Man 2 (2010 - movie)

Thor (2011 - movie)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011 - movie)

The Avengers (2012 - movie)

Thor 2 (2013 - movie)

Iron Man 3 (2013 - movie)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014 - movie)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014 - movie)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015 - movie)

Ant-Man (2015 - movie)

Captain America: Civil War (2016 - movie)

Doctor Strange (2016 - movie)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. II (2017 - movie)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017 - movie)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017 - movie)

Black Panther (2018 - movie)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018 - movie)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018 - movie)

Captain Marvel (2019 - movie)

Avengers: Endgame (2019 - movie)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019 - movie)

Black Widow (2021 - movie)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021 - movie)

Eternals (2021 - movie)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021 - movie)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022 - movie)

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022- movie)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022 - movie)

Ant-man and The Wasp: Quantumania (2023 - movie)

Did you like this?

Then maybe you'll like our movie order viewing guides:

We also have these rumour round-ups on upcoming movies: