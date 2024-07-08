I recently tried Marshall's Major IV on-ear headphones, and I'm in love. The headphones are easily collapsible, making them a great accessory to take on train rides or casually relaxing by the pool while providing solid audio. If you've been wanting to buy a pair of on-ear headphones, now is the time. Marshall's Major IV on-ear headphones are on sale for 33% off, bringing the price down from $150 to $99.

Marshall Major IV $99 $150 Save $51 Marshall's Major IV on-ear headphones are budget-friendly collapsible headphones good for casual use. However, those wanting headphones for more daily professional use may want to look elsewhere. $99 at Amazon

I've been using the headphones for almost a month now, and they've quickly become my new go-to headphones whenever I'm on the go -- like commuting on the subway or when I'm going on a casual walk to my favorite coffee shop. Although the headphones don’t have the same excellent sound quality that over-ear headphones have, the quality is still pretty decent. The headphones don't have any noise-cancelling abilities, but they do isolate the sound, drowning out some background noise.

My favorite aspect of the Marshall Major IV on-ear headphones is the square design of the earcups and the faux leather cushioning. As someone with a lot of piercings, my ears usually get bothered by heavier over-ear headphones but I can wear the on-ear headphones for hours without my ears being irritated. Plus, I love the vintage look of the headphones, matching Marshall's classic vibe.

The headphones use USB-C charging and include a 3.5mm jack, a rarity on some headphones. There's no carrying case with the headphones, but you don't need one, truthfully. Using the adjustable bars on the side of the Major IV, you can fold them up and easily fit them in any bag.

If you've been curious about the Major IV on-ear headphones -- or on-ear headphones in general -- now is the best time to buy them. I wouldn’t spend the full $150 on the set, but if you can get them for less than $100 then they will definitely be worth the price.