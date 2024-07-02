Key Takeaways Marshall Major IV on-ear headphones offer a retro look and collapsibility for travel.

Classic over-ear headphones are coming back in a big way. For a while now, Gen Z has been obsessed with the classic over-ear look and audiophiles applaud the better listening experience of over-ear headphones. I've used several headphones by major brands such as Bose, Apple and Sony, and now I can add Marshall to the list. Marshall, a U.K. based company known for its speakers and amps, has stepped into the headphone business with the Marshall Major IV, and customers can choose from over-ear or on-ear headphones.

To be totally honest, I had no idea what the difference between over-ear and on-ear was, as the Major IV are the first on-ear headphones I've tested. I soon found out that the on-ear headphones made for a very different experience in terms of sound quality and wear. While I found the overall sound quality a bit lower than what I experience from over-ear headphones, they're great for achieving that "retro" looking headphones look at a budget price. Plus, they're compact and collapsible, which is ideal for summer travel.

Marshall Major IV on-ear headphones Marshall's Major IV on-ear headphones are budget-friendly collapsible headphones good for casual use. However, those wanting headphones for more daily professional use may want to look elsewhere. Pros Long battery life

Collapsible

Lightweight Cons Mid-level sound quality

No ANC $150 at Amazon $130 at Marshall $150 at Best Buy

Price, availability, and specs

You can buy the Marshall Major IV headphones via Amazon, Best Buy or the Marshall website. I wouldn't recommend buying the headphones directly from Marshall’s website. The price on the company’s website is $130, whereas Amazon sells the Major IV on-ear headphones for $99. I recently saw these headphones on sale for over 40% off, bringing the price down to $86 on Amazon. Best Buy has the same middle of the road price at $99.

Marshall Major IV Battery Life 80 hours Wireless? Yes Microphones Yes Compatible With Android, iOS Brand Marshall Frequency Response 20-20,000 HZ Connection Type Bluetooth, 3.5 mm jaack Weight 5.8 ounces Noise Cancellation No Foldable Yes Connectivity Bluetooth, Auxiliary cord Waterproof Water resistant Charging type USB-C Expand

Truthfully, I wouldn't spend over $100 on these on-ear headphones, and after testing, believe you'd get the most for your money in the $80 range. If you do buy the headphones for full price, at $130, you may as well buy a pair of Bose for $50 more.

What I liked about the Marshall Major IV on-ear headphones

Comfortable headphones with a long battery life

Unlike over-ear headphones, they aren't clunky, and I appreciate that they don't mess up my hair after long-wear.

While riding the tube in London, I always saw people wearing these headphones and thought they looked so cool. When I tried them for myself, I wasn't disappointed with the subtle but classic aesthetic with cursive Marshall branding and faux leather lining. Unlike over-ear headphones, they aren't clunky, and I appreciate that they don't mess up my hair after long-wear. Overall, the headphone style is very in line with Marshall's amps, giving a subtle nod to 80's fashion.

But for me, these headphones' biggest perk is their collapsibility. Unlike Bose, Apple or Sony, the Marshall Major IV on-ears easily fold into my backpack or tote. And since the headphones are relatively budget-friendly, I'm as paranoid about harming the quality as you would for the $600 AirPods Max. I have very little space in my backpack, and love the fact that I can just fold the Marshall Major IV up and throw it in the front pocket with ease and relative peace of mind. And only weighing 5.8 oz, they don't add much weight.

I wore the headphones lounging by the pool while I was working and had no complaints.

One of the biggest issues I encounter when I wear any sort of over-ear headphones is the fact that after a couple of hours the headphones begin to feel uncomfortable. Plus, over-ear headphones tend to irritate my ear piercings. However, wearing the Marshall Major IV on-ear headphones doesn't bother my ears at all. The square cups are heavily cushioned, and the lightweight makes me forget they are on my head. For example, I wore the headphones lounging by the pool while I was working and had no complaints.

On the more technical side of things, the headphones have an impressively long battery life and a 3.5 mm jack, which is a rarity these days. This came in handy for when I needed a quick charge, and I could plug the headphones into my laptop for just 15 minutes of 15 additional hours of playtime. Overall, however, I was impressed with the Marshall Major IV's 80-hour battery life, which gave me two days of pretty much nonstop listening without needing to charge.

What I didn't like about the Marshall Major IV on-ear headphones

Mid-level sound quality with no ANC

Unfortunately, sound was my biggest disappointment when it came to these headphones. If you're buying these headphones for daily use, I'd recommend leveling up. The sound is just okay, but by no means would I describe it as super crisp and clear, especially on high or low notes. I was satisfied with the sound for my commute to school and for casually listening to music while I worked, but I wouldn't use them for important calls or meetings.

And since the headphones are on-ear and not over-ear, there's no active noise-cancelling (ANC), so while the mic isn't bad, other noise does make it through my ear and the caller's, making for a distracting conversation. While the headphones do muffle out some background noise, the surrounding noise is still audible. In addition to the lack of ANC, the headphones don't provide any sort of surround sound, immersive experience you may get with the Bose QuietComfort or Apple's AirPods Max.

Something else to note, which I don't necessarily mind, is that the headphones don't come with any sort of carrying case. Personally, I don't love carrying cases, so it didn't affect me. However, no carrying case provides less protection for the headphones. You can always buy a cheaper one on Amazon, but they may not fit the headphones perfectly.

Should you buy Marshall Major IV on-ear headphones?

If you're looking for a cheaper pair of collapsible headphones for casual activity, I would say yes. The Marshall Major IV on-ear headphones would be great to take to the beach, on public transportation or for casual activity. The sliding bars on the sides of the headphones allow for them to be easily adjusted, although sometimes the headphones can fall out of place.

That being said, those looking for a pair of high quality headphones for daily use may want to look elsewhere or check out Marshall's over-ear noise-cancelling headphones.