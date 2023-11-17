Pocket-lint Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker $100 $170 Save $70 This stylish compact speaker has superb sound quality and massive battery life, and it's on sale right now during the build to Black Friday. Our review gave this a near-perfect score, and the accolades are well-deserved. $100 at Amazon

A good Bluetooth speaker can mean the difference between just hearing your music and actually feeling like you're at a live show listening to your favorite band. While this Marshall Emberton is compact, it still features incredible sound quality and booming bass.

We reviewed this speaker when it first launched (and was listed at its full price) and gave it a near-perfect 4.5 out of 5 stars. At $100, you'll have a hard time finding a better Bluetooth speaker deal.

Why you should get the Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker

There are a lot of Bluetooth speakers on the market vying for your attention. This one stands out because of its stellar sound quality and visual style, which resembles a guitar amp. Marshall makes some of the most popular guitar and bass amps on the market, so it makes sense that the company would adopt that look and feel for its Bluetooth speaker. And because it makes amps (and has since 1962), you know the British company understands quality sound.

Our review said that while it lacks smart features and Wi-Fi, "as a Bluetooth speaker, this one-chord wonder is a little banger that delivers sound well beyond its small frame." If sound quality is your main concern and you don't care about smart features and other superfluous goodies, the Marshall Emberton is worth considering.

Suppose you want the smart features and other stuff. In that case, you can check out our breakdown of the best Bluetooth speakers and grab one that offers those (there's nothing wrong with wanting Wi-Fi or voice assistance, after all). If you only care about portability and bumping volume, you might want to make this your first big Black Friday purchase.

