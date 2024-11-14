Key Takeaways Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a rap cover of Lil Jon's "Get Low" with T-Pain as a gift to his wife.

The song is slow, features an acoustic guitar, and is oddly catchy.

The cover is reminiscent of Dynamite Hack's controversial version of NWA's "Boyz-n-the-Hood."

This has to be at the top of the tech company CEOs desperately trying to be cool list.

In a perplexing move, Meta CEO and frequent gold chain wearer Mark Zuckerberg has released a cover of Lil Jon's very x-rated "Get Low" featuring T-Pain. Yes, you read that correctly. The "Z-Pain" pair's version of the iconic early 2000s song I listened to far too many times in middle school, features a slower tempo, an acoustic guitar, and vocals from Zuckerberg (it's kind of reminiscent of Dynamite Hack's controversial cover of NWA's "Boyz-n-the-Hood).

The song is even on Spotify, but because I want you to experience the same pain I just went through, you can listen to Z-Pain's rendition of the track below.

The "I Am T-pain" app might be delisted, but Meta's Mark Zuckerberg went straight to the source

The tech CEO recorded the song as a gift to his wife

It's undeniably awful but also -- and I hate to admit this -- sort of catchy? Unfortunately, I can see it getting stuck in my head for the next few days. There's something truly bizarre about hearing the CEO of one of the most influential companies in the world sing, "To the window, to the wall. Til the sweat drop down my balls."

According to his Instagram post about the track's release, Zuckerberg covered the song as a gift to his wife Priscilla Chan to celebrate their "dating anniversary." Apparently, when the pair first met at a college party, "Get Low" was playing. At least there's a somewhat cute sentiment behind Zuckerberg releasing the song, I guess?

Related Here's how to watch the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight The legendary Mike Tyson is going up against internet personality Jake Paul in a major boxing match -- here's where it's streaming and how to watch.

"Get Low" by Lil Jon and The East Side Boys was first released in 2002 on the group's Kings of Crunk Album.