Key Takeaways March Pixel Feature Drop enhances fitness tracking on Google Pixel Watch.

The new update includes pace training, heart zone monitoring, and workout automation.

Addition of Google Maps transit directions for all watches with Wear OS 3 or later.

The Google Pixel Watch is already one of the best smartwatches for Android owners, whether you own the original or the Pixel Watch 2, but new software updates are always welcome. They improve existing features and, more importantly, add whole new ones. In the case of Google's March Pixel Feature Drop, there's plenty to sink your teeth into.

The latest feature drop is rolling out starting today, March 4th, 2024 -- but you'll need to wait until March 11 if you want to get your hands on the update in the US. Don't worry though, it'll be well worth the wait. Especially if you're someone who makes use of the Pixel Watch's fitness and transit capabilities.

A focus on health and fitness

Most of the new features Google designed to improve the 2022 Pixel Watch's capabilities, starting with pace training. Google says that owners of the first-gen Pixel Watch will be able to set a goal pace during an exercise and then track how close to their target they are during a workout.

The Pixel Watch will use its GPS and power-optimized motion sensors to make that work, with stats appearing on-screen. The watch will also send notifications to users when they begin to fall outside their target pace.

The theory is that this information can then inform the workout, giving fitness fans the information they need to set personal targets.

Next up, heart zone training. Google's new update will allow first-gen Pixel Watch owners to monitor the time they spend in each of their personal heart rate zones based on their resting heart rate and current fitness levels. The theory is that this information can then inform the workout, giving fitness fans the information they need to set personal targets. Haptic notifications and voice cues will also alert the wearer when they move from one heart rate zone to another, too.

Rounding out the workout features, we have the addition of first-gen Pixel Watches to automatically start and stop a workout when it detects the activity. Running, walking, elliptical, spinning, outdoor bike, treadmill, and rowing are all supported here.

The final fitness feature brings the Fitness Relax app to the Pixel Watch. The app guides users through breathing exercises and can track how many "moments of mindfulness" have been completed -- perfect for those of us who need to take a step back sometimes.

Getting moving with transit

Beyond fitness and workouts, the only other addition is actually a new feature on all watches that run Wear OS 3 or later. The Google Maps app will give public transit directions right from the Pixel Watch for the first time, giving users real-time departure times and a compass-enabled map view to make it easier than ever to reach the right destination when using public transit.

Google actually announced the Wear OS transit directions feature at Mobile World Congress last week, but you might have missed it in all the fancy new tech news that came out of the event.